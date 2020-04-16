Chicago P.D. Season 7 Finale: 4 Twists Already Have Me Hyped For Season 8

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season 7 finale of Chicago P.D. on NBC, referred to as “Silence Of The Evening.”
Chicago P.D. ended Season 7 on an ominous observe, and sufficient of a cliffhanger that “Silence Of The Evening” arguably might have labored as a season finale even when P.D. manufacturing hadn’t come to a untimely halt. Atwater went undercover to bust an arms supplier in Chicago, however issues bought difficult when the racist cop from Season 6 wound up concerned within the case.
Doyle chased a black man with out possible trigger, leading to a firefight that ended within the deaths of each the person and Doyle, and solid blame on two males who returned hearth. Atwater confronted a alternative: would he expose Doyle and combat for justice to be served for the 2 males who have been being wrongfully accused of firing first, or would he let it go to keep away from the fallout from Doyle’s pals, household, and allies throughout the CPD?
As longtime P.D. followers know, “fallout” involving soiled cops on this present may be lethal or at the very least very damaging, that means Atwater can be risking quite a bit by telling the reality. After visiting Ray Value behind bars, Atwater got here to the conclusion that he needed to inform the reality and due to this fact go after Doyle. On condition that this implies Inside Affairs investigations and the sullying of Doyle’s repute, when he beforehand appeared like he’d died a hero, Atwater has a goal on his again for reprisal.
Chicago P.D. did not ship any closure on this plot in “Silence Of The Evening,” making Atwater’s destiny a cliffhanger that I for one assume is worthy of a finale. That stated, there have been some particular moments from what in the end proved to be Chicago P.D.‘s Season 7 ender that have already got me hyped for Season 8.
Positive, Atwater and Value’s scene was nice, and Voight explaining what Atwater was dealing with if he advised the reality was riveting, however these are the 4 that I really feel arrange a improbable eighth season:
Voight Defends Atwater
When Atwater admitted that Doyle did not have possible trigger for making an attempt to cease and frisk, which is what resulted in two deaths, it did not take lengthy for Doyle’s sergeant to listen to about it. He referred to as Voight for a gathering elsewhere than the precinct, and he warned that if Atwater goes after the repute of a linked cop like Doyle, there can be penalties. Here is how he put it:
Atwater tries to make this factor racial, tries to break the legacy of , hard-working cop, a man with a lot of family and friends within the rank and file, there shall be repercussions… I am simply telling you the way it’s.
Not one to take threats frivolously, Voight stated that Atwater is sort of a son to him. If anyone goes to come back after Atwater, based on Voight, they’d higher be prepared to come back after him, too. This scene was the primary signal that Atwater would make lots of enemies by telling the reality about Doyle and his racial motivations that resulted in deaths. A broad daylight assembly spelling out in no unsure phrases what Atwater was risking? This was a really actual risk.
Intelligence Has Atwater’s Again
After Atwater made his fateful choice to inform the reality and all however assure lots of cops turning on him, he joined Voight and Ruzek in Voight’s workplace for a drink. The temper wasn’t precisely celebratory, however Voight proved that he is on Atwater’s aspect, saying this:
There isn’t any proper or flawed, Kev. You probably did what you needed to do. What you felt was proper. I am unable to make any guarantees how that is gonna play out, however I am going to let you know one factor. Adam and I, and all of Intelligence, bro, we bought your again. It doesn’t matter what.
Atwater’s response was that he appreciated that. Actually, he may have all of the backup he can get when Season 8 will get into gear. Assuming Doyle’s folks do not determine to let this go throughout hiatus for some purpose, extra members of Intelligence than Atwater might wind up in peril. That stated, assuming Intelligence closes ranks as a lot as Doyle’s folks will, Atwater has one of the best of one of the best at CPD on his aspect.
Atwater Stands Alone
Based mostly on the eerie closing scene of the Season 7 finale, Atwater would possibly fairly actually want a number of the different Intelligence cops at his aspect for the foreseeable future. When he drove dwelling after shift, he discovered Doyle’s associate ready for him. The associate by no means stated a phrase, whilst Atwater yelled at him, however he did not have to talk to make the risk clear.
As Doyle’s associate bought in his automobile, police lights started to flash from vehicles all up the road, in addition to the aspect streets. By my rely, there have been seven cop vehicles in whole that had gathered to intimidate Atwater, though it was laborious to inform the exact quantity with the best way the scene was shot. Not one of the cops did something to Atwater and even tried to hurt him, however the risk is evident: they know the place he lives, they know what he stated, and there are lots of them vs. considered one of him.
Whereas I am clearly Workforce Atwater on this scenario, the cop vehicles with lights flashing within the darkness driving round Atwater as he stood fearlessly on the street was a reasonably improbable visible. I am not excited for Atwater, however I am fairly excited for me to get to learn the way this performs out! Nonetheless, let’s finish on a lighter twist that has me enthusiastic about Season 8.
Upton Misses Halstead (And Deep Dish)
Again to start with of the episode earlier than Atwater bought a goal on his again for telling the reality, Halstead was on the telephone with Upton, with Tracy Spiridakos making a shock look on P.D. when Upton was busy teaming up with OA on FBI. Whereas the scene opened with Upton complaining in regards to the thinness of New York pizza (in a callback to her related grievance within the FBI crossover episode), the tone shifted when Halstead stated they’d hit up a deep dish place when she bought again, then requested her if she can be again.
Upton reassured him that she’s coming again to Chicago, as a result of she misses the wind… and him. Now, whether or not or not you need Upstead to turn into romantic or simply stay pals/companions, you need to admit it is cute that they formally miss one another sufficient to confess it. Chicago P.D. constructed their bond all through Season 7, with Upton telling Rojas that she loves him. The construct all through Season 7 means that some form of Upstead twist was on the best way as soon as Upton returned from New York and FBI.
Sadly, the manufacturing shutdown signifies that Upton by no means made it again from New York earlier than the meant finish of Season 7. Her final case of the 2019-2020 TV season occurred on CBS, and her final look was speaking pizza with Halstead within the P.D. finale. I am positively hyped for Season 8 to disclose what was going to occur between them. All this development needed to lead someplace by the meant finale, proper?
Chicago P.D. followers will undoubtedly discover out; we’ll simply have to attend some time for all our solutions about what occurs subsequent. The excellent news is that Chicago P.D. (like Chicago Fireplace and Chicago Med) was already renewed for 3 extra seasons at NBC, so P.D. can have loads of time to fill within the blanks left by the finale.
If you wish to relive the sooner days of Chicago P.D., you could find the primary 5 seasons streaming on Amazon Prime. For some upcoming viewing choices, try our 2020 spring premiere schedule. Remember to vote it our ballot under about whether or not or not “Silence Of The Evening” labored as a finale!
