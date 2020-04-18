Chicago P.D. Season 8 Might Have To ‘Rethink’ Upton After FBI Crossover

All of this stated, at the very least followers do not must spend what could possibly be a really lengthy hiatus questioning if Tracy Spiridakos will return to Chicago P.D. or stick round FBI for the long term. She will probably be again on Chicago P.D.; it is only a query of how a lot it is smart for Upton to be completely different in Season 8. Based mostly on a few of Rick Eid’s feedback about how P.D. will deal with its unique plan for the lethal Season 7 finale, I think that early Season 8 might play out very like late Season 7 was supposed.