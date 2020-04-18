Chicago P.D. Season 8 Might Have To ‘Rethink’ Upton After FBI Crossover

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season 7 finale of Chicago P.D. on NBC.
Chicago P.D. introduced its seventh season to an finish a number of episodes in need of the unique order because of the manufacturing halts throughout the tv trade, and there are some huge questions left about what’s up with Upton. She crossed over to FBI after Voight thought she might study a factor or two about not crossing strains from OA and Co. on CBS, however she by no means made it again to Chicago earlier than P.D. wrapped Season 7, and that will complicate issues in Season 8.
Based on Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid in a chat with TV Insider, the early shutdowns of each FBI and P.D. might require some rethinking for Upton in Season 8:
Upton was scheduled to return to CPD for Episodes 21 by means of 23, however the untimely shutdown clearly modified all that. As for the way a lot her FBI expertise modified her … We would must rethink all that since she ended up solely engaged on one case with the FBI. Our unique plan was to see a major change in Hailey, however I am undecided that is smart anymore in mild of latest occasions.
Season 7 of Chicago P.D. ended on Episode 20, with Upton nonetheless in New York with the FBI staff. In truth, Tracy Spiridakos beforehand revealed to CinemaBlend that she’d “began to shoot a second episode” of the CBS collection however the manufacturing cutoff meant it could not be completed. Upton would have had a couple of weeks and at the very least two instances with the FBI to undergo a major change.
Now, with Upton apparently returning to Chicago in Season 8 after only one episode of FBI, it may not make sense for her to have gone by means of radical adjustments. Her first case with the FBI was fairly intense, however at the very least it ended with a breakthrough of types together with her non permanent companion.
Personally, I discover myself questioning how a lot of Upton’s arc all through Season 7 was really geared towards Voight having a motive to ship her to FBI. If she was going to alter after the crossover episodes and maybe return to the straight and slim, would possibly the plan have been for her to cease emulating Voight for Episodes 21-23 in Season 7 and past?
After all, Rick Eid has largely been teasing developments on the Upstead entrance fairly than Upton persevering with to go down a darkish path, fueled by the scene of Upton and Halstead chatting within the finale earlier than the case of the week made the whole lot an entire lot much less cute.
All of this stated, at the very least followers do not must spend what could possibly be a really lengthy hiatus questioning if Tracy Spiridakos will return to Chicago P.D. or stick round FBI for the long term. She will probably be again on Chicago P.D.; it is only a query of how a lot it is smart for Upton to be completely different in Season 8. Based mostly on a few of Rick Eid’s feedback about how P.D. will deal with its unique plan for the lethal Season 7 finale, I think that early Season 8 might play out very like late Season 7 was supposed.
Nonetheless, we will solely wait and see. With all three One Chicago collection completed for the 2019-2020 TV season (and their season finales ranked from worst to finest) and different reveals winding down as a result of manufacturing halts as nicely, make sure to swing by our spring premiere schedule and our summer time premiere information to search out what you positively can sit up for on the small display within the coming months.
Add Comment