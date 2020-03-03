Chicago P.D. Vet Sophia Bush’s New CBS Show Has Added A Harry Potter Star

Depart a Remark
Sophia Bush of Chicago P.D. fame landed a lead function within the CBS medical TV drama pilot Good Sam, and now a Harry Potter alum is becoming a member of her. Jason Isaacs, identified for taking part in Lucius Malfoy within the tremendous profitable movie franchise, joins Bush in a task that needs to be very totally different from the nefarious wizard he performed for Potter.
Jason Isaacs will deal with the function of a famend surgeon by the title of Dr. Paul “Griff” Griffith, who Deadline stories falls right into a coma regardless of his standing because the “wizard with a scalpel” Chief of Cardiothoracic surgical procedure. Boastful attributable to his unparalleled brilliance in his subject, he expects one of the best from his residents, together with his daughter Sam, performed by Sophia Bush.
When Griff finally wakes from his coma after months, he discovers his daughter has changed him as Chief of Surgical procedure, and she is going to supervise him as he returns to his work as a surgeon. This can change into more difficult to him than performing coronary heart surgical procedure. As for Sophia Bush’s Sam, she’ll need to attempt to handle her father, who by no means acknowledged her expertise and is used to being in cost.
Sam has change into his equal of their subject, so if Good Sam scores a sequence order from CBS, viewers can most likely count on their battle to final for fairly some time. Govt producing Good Sam are Katie Wech of Star and BH90210 and Jennie Snyder Urman of Jane the Virgin and The CW’s Charmed reboot. Wech and Urman collaborated on Jane the Virgin, so that they have expertise producing a TV present collectively.
That stated, Good Sam is at the moment solely within the pilot stage of manufacturing, and there’s no saying if it’s going to obtain a sequence order. Sophia Bush hasn’t had one of the best luck with common sequence gigs since leaving Chicago P.D. underneath sophisticated circumstances.
However, Jason Isaacs is an enormous title for causes past the Harry Potter movies (which he practically turned down), as his Younger Sam casting comes after he tackled a sequence common function on Netflix’s The OA. That present’s cancellation left Isaacs “heartbroken,” however clearly did not bitter him on tv. He had a memorable run on Star Trek: Discovery as a personality he is considering enjoying once more, regardless of how his character was written out.
Jason Isaacs can be an achieved voice actor, with reveals starting from The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance to Star Wars Rebels to Avatar: The Final Airbender and Legend of Korra. He has a knack for taking part in villains, so it needs to be attention-grabbing to see if Younger Sam‘s Griff has a tender aspect if the undertaking is order to sequence.
The massive query is whether or not Younger Sam will come collectively sufficient as a stable sufficient pilot to earn that sequence order from CBS. Sophia Bush is an achieved TV actress, regardless that she hasn’t had one of the best luck with TV reveals post-Chicago P.D. Jason Isaacs is an enormous title in each movie and tv, and the chief producers have labored on TV prior to now.
For now, you’ll be able to catch Jason Isaacs in episodes of The OA streaming on Netflix, for the reason that Harry Potter movies sadly should not out there streaming. For extra viewing choices, try our 2020 winter and spring premiere schedule.
