Chicago P.D.: What’s Up With Upton And 5 More Questions After Season 7 Finale

Warning: spoilers forward for the Season 7 finale of Chicago P.D. on NBC.
Chicago P.D. has formally wrapped on its seventh season, and the finale left much more questions than standard heading right into a hiatus. Because the present needed to cease manufacturing when there have been nonetheless three episodes left, there wasn’t a lot in the way in which of closure, and followers have lots to ponder over the approaching months. What’s up with Upton, as the primary character who’s not even in Chicago as of the Season 7 finale? What’s in retailer for Atwater after his ominous ending? What’s forward for Halstead?
These are only some of the questions price contemplating through the look ahead to Chicago P.D. Season 8. The unfinished plots imply there’s extra to consider than the same old finale cliffhangers. So, learn on for a few of the greatest questions after the Chicago P.D. Season 7 finale and a few concepts for what the solutions might be!
What’s Up With Upton?
Hailey Upton began down a darkish path in Chicago P.D. Season 7 when she orchestrated the loss of life of a person who had (in all probability) organized the homicide of one among her C.I.s. She ultimately crossed sufficient traces that Voight shipped her off to work with the FBI in New York for just a few weeks and hopefully see the sunshine once more. On the identical time, Season 7 noticed her type a bond with Rojas and get even nearer with Halstead, who Tracy Spiridakos described as Upton’s “anchor” and shared a cellphone dialog along with her within the Season 7 finale.
Effectively, there’s a minimum of one a part of Upton’s destiny that followers don’t want to fret about: she’s not staying in New York eternally. Tracy Spiridakos will return for Season 8. Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid teased that the shortened seventh season means P.D. could have to “rethink” Upton within the eighth season. Upton might be again on the straight and slim after her time with the feds, prepared for a relationship and strong police work. Or she might nonetheless want some extra classes about not crossing traces.
Can Atwater Nonetheless Do His Job?
The Season 7 finale was an Atwater-centric episode that was eventful sufficient that it arguably would have labored as a daily finale. Atwater made the harmful resolution to report a racist cop for going after a black man with out possible trigger. Since that racist cop died within the pursuit and had lots of family and friends inside CPD, Atwater made himself lots of enemies. The ultimate scene of the episode noticed Doyle’s folks inside the CPD present up on Atwater’s avenue to make an implicit risk.
With so many cops inside CPD now with a vendetta towards him, Atwater might have a tough time doing his job safely. Whereas the Intelligence cops are probably the most elite in CPD, the unit is comparatively small, and there have been extra of Doyle’s folks out to threaten Atwater than there are in all of Intelligence. Voight did pledge his and Intelligence’s assist of Atwater, so Atwater isn’t alone. Nonetheless, his potential to do his job, defend himself, and defend others is in jeopardy in Season 8.
Can Burgess And Ruzek Transfer Previous Their Tragedy?
Followers of the great ship Burzek appeared to be having a fairly nice run with Season 7… till it instantly went very improper for Burgess and Ruzek. Burgess wound up pregnant after a post-crossover hookup with Ruzek, and whereas the 2 weren’t a pair, they had been fortunately trying ahead to co-parenting till Burgess suffered a brutal miscarriage after being overwhelmed by a intercourse trafficker. After some pressure, they labored their approach again to being buddies, however neither acquired a lot highlight within the finale.
Because the longest-running main couple/potential couple at the moment on Chicago P.D., Burzek as a duo appears sure to be revisited. That stated, whether or not they are going to be romantically revisited in Season Eight is much less sure. Chicago P.D. was renewed for 3 seasons, so there’s no rush, and the Season Eight romantic focus appears to be on a unique duo inside Intelligence. If P.D. isn’t going to go the route of coupling up most of its Intelligence cops, then Burzek followers could also be left ready once more.
Will Upton And Halstead Lastly Get Collectively?
Sparks started to fly increasingly more between Upstead in Chicago P.D. Season 7, helped by Halstead getting himself shot (once more) and forcing Upton to face her emotions for him. A case involving abuse prompted Upton to open up much more, and their reactions to being separated with Upton in New York recommended that they weren’t simply lacking one another as greatest buds and companions. They had been teasing, planning for pizza, and had been altogether the least ominous a part of the Season 7 finale.
In accordance with showrunner Rick Eid, Upton and Halstead actually are falling in love with one another. They do face challenges, not the least of which is definitely admitting their emotions to one another. They’d even have to think about whether or not they’d threat their strong partnership for a romance that will or could not work, and there’s the truth that each have been a part of office romances that led to loss of life, mess, and/or heartbreak. There can be challenges, however it ought to make for good TV.
Who Is/Was Going To Die?
Though Chicago P.D. by no means acquired to provide its meant Season 7 finale, showrunner Rick Eid did tease a few of what was going to occur to TVLine, and that features a loss of life. Eid shared that “somebody we all know is murdered” within the authentic finale, and that episode will “in all probability get pushed to Episode four or 5” of Season 8. So, who was on the chopping block? I assume that it wasn’t one of many fundamental Intelligence cops or Trudy, however I believe we are able to on the very, very least rule out Upton, Halstead, and Voight.
With three episodes that weren’t produced, Chicago P.D. might have launched a brand new character who might achieve prominence, solely to be murdered, or carry again a well-known face to be murdered. Given Atwater’s plot within the Season 7 finale, I might see his brother Jordan because the sufferer within the meant finale. There haven’t been too many recurring characters from Season 7 who might conceivably die on P.D. and pack an emotional punch from the primary 20 episodes. We are able to actually solely guess for now, however my cash is on Jordan.
Will Chicago P.D. Cross Over With FBI Once more?
When Chicago P.D. despatched Upton over to FBI for an project, viewers formally acquired the primary crossover between Dick Wolf’s NBC reveals and his CBS reveals, successfully making one large shared universe out of One Chicago, Legislation & Order: SVU, FBI, and FBI: Most Needed. For now, although, Upton is the one connection, and one among her two deliberate FBI episodes within the 2019-2020 season needed to be scrapped.
Will FBI carry again Hailey if it scores a renewal for Season 3? Will Chicago P.D. recruit some FBI characters for a case? May some FBI characters make the bounce to One Chicago if FBI doesn’t get that renewal? The One Chicago crossovers are clearly a lot simpler than Chicago P.D. and FBI, which movie in numerous cities and air on completely different networks. Nonetheless, the primary team-up with Chicago P.D.’s Upton on FBI labored, so I can see it taking place once more subsequent season. Rick Eid is showrunner on each reveals, in spite of everything!
Sadly, Chicago P.D. followers in all probability have a very long time to think about these and another questions left after the seventh season on NBC. There’s no saying when manufacturing on Season Eight will have the ability to safely start, so it’s attainable P.D. gained’t make its standard September premiere. Nonetheless, solely time will inform, and there are many different viewing choices headed to the small display screen to fill primetime even with out One Chicago.
See what’s coming to TV within the not-too-distant future with our 2020 spring premiere information and our 2020 summer season premiere schedule.
