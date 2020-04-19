Chicago P.D.: What’s Up With Upton And 5 More Questions After Season 7 Finale

Who Is/Was Going To Die?

Though Chicago P.D. by no means acquired to provide its meant Season 7 finale, showrunner Rick Eid did tease a few of what was going to occur to TVLine, and that features a loss of life. Eid shared that “somebody we all know is murdered” within the authentic finale, and that episode will “in all probability get pushed to Episode four or 5” of Season 8. So, who was on the chopping block? I assume that it wasn’t one of many fundamental Intelligence cops or Trudy, however I believe we are able to on the very, very least rule out Upton, Halstead, and Voight.