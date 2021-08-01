Chicago PD Season 9: Tracy Spiridakos, Jesse Lee Soffer On Set!

It’s true that we need to wait a bit of longer for Chicago PD season 9 to premiere, however why wait to get some other behind-the-scenes tease? In the end, that is what we convey you as of late!

The Instagram submit beneath comes courtesy of Tracy Spiridakos, who shared a quite superb photograph of herself with Jesse Lee Soffer! That is obviously Tracy who is aware of her target market as we’re speaking about one of the widespread combos in all of One Chicago. There may be such a lot doable for Upton and Halstead to transport ahead and admittedly we are hoping the display does after which some. They took the time to convey those two characters in combination, and have been almost definitely mindful that there needed to be a ways after the whole thing that came about to Jay and Lindsay (plus Upton and Ruzek, too).

So what sort of adventure are we going to take with those two? That’s the massive query at this level, because the display will most likely attempt to stability their courting with no matter is occurring at Intelligence. There was once a reasonably large cliffhanger with Burgess on the finish of season 8, and it’s transparent to us that this takes most sensible precedence over absolutely anything else. How on the planet can it now not? There’ll all the time be circumstances and investigations for the group, and we expect the manufacturers will have the ability to stability this with what’s occurring within the officials’ lives.

Keep in mind that Chicago PD Season 9 will premiere in just below a couple of months — we’re additionally excited to convey as a lot information as imaginable alongside the way in which.

