Chicano Culture Festival to Include Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin

Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin and Paul Rodriguez are a number of the celebs who’re collaborating in a brand new digital Chicano cultural celebration.

Marin and singer Marisol “La Marisoul” Hernandez of La Santa Celilia will co-host Ingeñuity’s OndaLive! Chicano Music + Culture Fest introduced by AARP. The three-day fan gathering kicks off on Oct. 27.

“Sharing ‘La Onda’ or the ‘Chicano vibe’ of the practically 37 million Mexican-People within the U.S. is on the coronary heart of our programming,” Ingeñuity CEO and OndaLive! creator David Chavez stated in an announcement on Thursday. “We’re going to rejoice and highlight trailblazing Chicano expertise with inspiring content material and showcasing their historic contributions and milestones for audiences of all ages.”

Six hours of free programming embrace musical tributes for Tierra, Los Lobos, Ozomatli and the late Emilio Navaira. Rodriguez will host Little Joe’s 80th birthday celebration. Efficiency footage of Tejano and Conjunto artists may even be proven.

The road-up options Trejo internet hosting a music session with performances and jam classes. Ladies creatives will supply musical and spoken phrase items. There will probably be standup comedy and a Dia De Los Muertos parade that includes works by artist Ricardo Soltero and rock mariachi by Charros de Rock.

Viewers may even get a sneak peek at quarter-hour of the brand new Cesar Chavez documentary “Track for Cesar, the Motion and the Music.”

“OndaLive! was born within the spirit of uplifting our Latino neighborhood nationwide throughout these unprecedented occasions,” stated Yvette Peña, AARP’s vp of multicultural management. “AARP is dedicated to persevering with to be a supply of assist and empowerment for Latinos 50-plus and their family members. We’re excited to see this digital music and tradition fest come to life and produce some levity and delight to folks’s lives.”

To register for OndaLive!, go to laondalive.com.