Chicharito defended Canelo after falling to Bivol: “a victory or a defeat does not define”

After the boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez lived his second defeat, after nine years, against the Russian Dmitry Bivol for the 175-pound title, the soccer player Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He came to his defense on Tuesday.

At a press conference in an act of the LA Galaxy of the MLS, the Aztec striker pointed out that Mexico should have a more positive look towards its sports stars.

“With ‘Canelo’, if you look at it, it’s even incredible and admirable that he only had his second defeat in I don’t know how many years. And now all the people want to crucify him”

“Canelo was the first who wanted to win, just like (Sergio) ‘Checo’ Pérez was the first who wanted to be on the podium (at the Miami Grand Prix) and even win the race”pointed out the scorer, who also opted to “change the narrative” regarding sport to “admire” the athletes, thank them for “their effort” and also seek “deeper and more positive messages.”

In this regard, he argued that “A victory or a defeat do not define the extraordinary human being and the cool athlete.”

“Sometimes we just like to rate human beings and everyone: if you win, you’re worth it; And if you lose, you’re no longer worth it. I have never been in favor of that.”

It is worth mentioning that Chicharito participated with his club in a seminar with adolescents on mental health, an issue that the player has addressed in recent years with great frankness, explaining their anxiety and depression problems.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen striker shared his experiences with players from the LA Galaxy Academy and players from the Cal State Dominguez women’s soccer team.

“This is something very beautiful. For me it is something very gratifying to be able to tell things about my life and make myself as vulnerable as possible. […] I only share what I have lived, what I live and what I would like to live too”

“The truth is that I am very happy that a club like the LA Galaxy, with all the importance it is in this country and in this sport, dares to hold these conversations,” he added.

He stressed that in the life of an athlete like any other professional, it is so important to take care of physical health but also mental health.

In this 2022 season of the American league, Hernández has scored five goals in 10 games, a streak that has caused the Mexican fans to demand his call up to the Mexican National Team for the World Cup in Qatar next November. However, coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino has maintained his stance to exclude him due to off-field problems.

The Russian World Boxing Association (WBA) champion’s confidence is at peak after his surprise unanimous decision win over the Mexican on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Buffalowho fought at his natural weight, assured after the fight that he is not only willing to fight in a rematch against Canelo, but wants to go down in division at 168 pounds to snatch the four championships from the fighter from Guadalajara. This is what he said in an interview for Fight Hub TV.

“I do not know [si Canelo debe tomar la revancha]. yes, in 168 [libras] by all belts, of course, it’s good, why not? […] maybe i can get to 168 [libras]. Before the coronavirus he was 100 percent and could reach [al peso]but the coronavirus gave me more weight, I was sitting at home, increasing my fat.

Buffalo received identical scorecards 115-113 to win a unanimous decision over Canelo after connecting more blows than the Mexican in the 12 rounds of the fight and surpassing him in all the statistics.

