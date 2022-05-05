Chicharito described the terrible depression he experienced: “My children helped me”

(Foto: REUTERS/Gary A. Vasquez)

In the midst of controversy over his exclusion from the Mexican team since 2019, the name of Javier Hernandez It has not ceased to be a trend every time there is talk of Tricolorfrom the MLS or the Galaxy, because in addition to being a historical footballer in terms of goals, he is currently in one of his best moments since he arrived in American football.

To this good sporting form, in which his five goals in the first nine league games stand out, one of the most controversial issues regarding his personal life was added, since again spoke about the depression he suffered in the past and that made him live a real hell, since in his opinion it is like “sell your soul to the devil” the moment when one becomes famous.

The Guadalajara striker explained that he had moments in which he lost his way, because he had ceased to be himself, a crucial point in the journey that led him to “hit bottom” in the depression.

Javier Hernández has not been called up with the Mexican National Team since 2019 (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

“Depression came to me because I got tired of not being me,” he explained. Chicharito for Hard to Score. “I followed patterns that I grew up with, I had wounds that had not healed and I wanted to fill in the gaps. I had to hit the bottom of depression to accept that there is an existential void that I will never fill, that no one will be able to fill, there is an existential emptiness that makes no sense; but I am a believer that the more you let go, the more it comes to you and it is illogical. Life doesn’t make sense.”

These words could be interpreted as one of the most intense points of the interview, since he later explained that, once a person rises to fame, It’s hard to be “human” again. so it hinted at what is lost when someone is placed as a public person.

“(…) You seem to sell your soul to the devil when you become famous because you can’t be you, you can’t be human, I can’t be human anymore and I can’t say rude things that my grandfather taught me. They are not bad words, but everyone laughs when I say fuck him and my responsibility is to be me so that they can be them, they don’t have to be Chicharitothey have to be natural and there are things that Chicharito does that they can help them”.

The 33-year-old athlete accepted that, probably, would have affected other people with their words or actionsso it hinted that it could be another factor that caused internal and external problems.

Chicharito Hernández separated from Sara Cohen, with whom he has two children (Photo: Instagram/ch14_)

“I could have made people feel bad but I was not aware that I did it. I read a psychoanalyst and he said that human beings sometimes turn into a beast, which they shouldn’t be. I call it accepting your shadow, everything you see in someone you don’t like and that you can become “

He also revealed who were the characters who saved him from this situation and how he relied on them, with his children as the main protagonists of his psychological help.

“It is also self-esteem to be close to my family, my parents, My children helped me a lot, they came to tell me that I had no choice but to love me so that they could see the best version of their father”, to later point out with the self-love that you have today.

“They made it clear to me that he had to love me, I had to fuck him for them to see their dad full, dedicated and they came to give me the coup de grâce in depression, more than going out alone and I’m still in the process, I screw it up, I live experiences but it’s life and I didn’t have the guaranteed time. I love myself, I accept myself as I am, ”she sentenced.

