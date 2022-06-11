Chicharito Hernández: this is his luxurious house with marble finishes and in an exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles that he sold

“Chicharito” Hernández would have sold his property in Los Angeles, California, for USD 6.8 million (Photo: Savills)

In the midst of the controversy over his possible return to the Mexican National Team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Javier Hernandez would have routed sale of a luxurious property in Los Angeles, California. According to various media outlets, after having lived in it for nearly two years, he finalized the transfer of the property that acquired in 2020 when he was still sharing his sentimental life with the Australian model Sarah Kohan.

Main dining room (Photo: Savills)

Nestled in the heart of the neighborhood Beverly Wood, Los Angeles, Calif. in South Beverly Hills and next to Cheviot Hills, the property that belonged to the Chicharito Hernández has a total area of 6 thousand 289 square feet, namely, thousand 916 square meters, about. In the agreement, the Mexican soccer player would have obtained a profit of $1.2 millionbecause a couple acquired it for $6.8 millionwhile he acquired it for USD 5.6 million in 2020, that is, about MXN 112 million.

Main Hall (Photo: Savills)

The charcoal-colored, farmhouse-style mansion was built in 2019 by a local developer and premiered by Hernández and his family. In the little more than a thousand square meters of construction it has a distribution of six bedrooms and seven full baths. Similarly, the floors are covered with wide wooden planks that contrast with the cream tone of the walls.

Living room (Photo: Savills)

On the ground floor there is a corridor that runs through the property from beginning to end. One of the first rooms on view is the bewhich is equipped with a fireplace and connects to the main dining room. In this space they can go up to 11 personas comfortably distributed along an elegant table.

View of the kitchen from the outside dining area (Photo: Savills)

Another of the rooms located on the ground floor is the family room. In addition to having a large space for recreation, you can accommodate more than 10 people around the entertainment center. On the same wall there is a bookcase that covers the structure in its entirety. Similarly, to one side of the spacious sofas is the garden access, which is delimited by a sliding glass door.

Outdoor room attached to the living room (Photo: Savills)

The cocina It also has a colorful landscape. In it, the light brown tone embodied in much of her furniture shines. In addition to the room’s own utensils, it has a breakfast bar y a small table to eat food. Like the family room, it has an exit to the exterior where is the Dining room equipped for up to eight people.

Master Bedroom (Photo: Savills)

The house continues on the first floor, with the rest of the rooms. The master bedroom stands out for being the most spacious and even has a sitting area as well as a sliding door that connects to a private patio equipped with fireplace black marble. The luxurious bathroom is spa-style with marble slabs, adjacent to a large walk-in closet. On the same floor are four more family bedrooms.

View of the outside room (Photo: Savills)

Outside the main residence there is also a space intended for the pool and a spaas well as an adjoining room with a fenced pool and outdoor fireplace. In another of the sections is a secluded family room, attached to the main room, as well as a two-car garage, a grassy patio, and a small front porch.

Javier Hernández would have acquired the property in 2020 (Photo: Savills)

According to various Internet sites dedicated to real estate, houses located in the Beverlywood neighborhood They have costs that go from USD 995 thousand to USD 7 million. In that sense, the Chicharito Hernández would have completed the sale of one of the best valued homes in the area.

KEEP READING:

America and Chivas announced friendly matches against world powers

Gustavo del Prete revealed why he preferred to play for Pumas than in the MLS

The day Helmut Marko ruled Pato O’Ward out of Red Bull after five months on the show