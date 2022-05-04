Chicharito Hernández was honest about his retirement from professional football

Chicharito spoke about the option of retiring from professional football (Photo: Twitter/@ch14_)

At the moment Javier Chicharito Hernández has had an outstanding performance with Los Angeles Galaxy on the MLS. At 33, he remains one of the tournament’s top scorers; however, despite his good timing, he felt that retirement could be around his sports career.

During a press conference, held in a children’s hostel in GuadalajaraJalisco, Chicharito showed his human side and talked about different topics in relation to your personal and professional lifeamong the topics he touched on was his possible withdrawal from the courts y revealed the time he considers he has left in the highest football circuit of the MLS.

Although he did not want to give an exact date of when his dismissal will take place, he pointed out that he still has a “medium term” to continue playing before hanging up the boots permanently. And it is that despite his age, he pointed out that I would not know the performance that his body can give in the next 10 years inside the field, for which he left open the idea of ​​his retirement from professional football.

Chicharito talked about the demands he has on himself (Photo: Instagram/@ch14_)

“Yes, I see myself in the medium term, I think that is the most consistent thing I could say. In the long term, I could say 10, 15, 20 years, I think the body would no longer give me, who knows? I am 33, who knows, ”she pointed out.

Chicharito also spoke of the demands you have on yourself and left the decision of his retirement in the hands of his physical performance that he can show in the coming years, since he analyzed that if he does not obtain the expected results, he would let someone else take his place and give space to new generations of soccer players.

“I am 33, if you give me my body, it is responding to me in the way it has to respond -because I am also very demanding with myself- so, if I do not feel or If my body is not responding to me in the way that I think it might be, it would be a good time for another partner to take my place.”, he pointed.

Hernández Balcázar explained that retirement is something that is still not clear to him (Photo: Instagram/@ch14_)

But in a moment of sincerity before the media, he stated that life changes from one moment to the next, so the decision to withdraw could be the same; Until now, he considers that he can continue playing for an indefinite period, but he pointed out that if he changes his mind he could retire at the end of the season.

Hernández Balcázar explained that it is something that still not clear and did not want to put an exact date at the end of his legacy within the history of Mexican soccer.

“The truth is that I don’t know, but I do see myself as a medium term, although whoever takes away, one never knows, at the end of the season I retire or maybe we continue to interview each other for 10, 20 years, one never knows,” he concluded.

Javier Hernández ceased to be considered for the Mexican National Team since 2019 (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

The reason why Chicharito went to the shelter in Guadalajara was due to a donation he made in conjunction with LA. Galaxy, they gave away an amount of USD 10 thousand for the care of the children on the occasion of Children’s Day. In the event, the youth squad from Chivas lived with the infants and answered different questions from the press.

In addition to spending time with local children, Javier agreed to give away photos and autographs; during the talk with the media also talked about the depression he experienced And how did you get over it?

