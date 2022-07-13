Chicharito Hernández’s grandmother informed him that he will be part of the MLS All Star Game

The Galaxy striker will be able to attend the 2022 edition of the match against the best players in Liga MX after missing last year’s edition due to injury.

On the eve of the 2022 Major League Soccer midseason (MLS), the US authorities fine-tune the last details for the All Star Gameamong the best players in the Liga MX and MLS. In that sense, the players contemplated to make up the North American team have been notified in particular ways, such as Chicharitowho He found out about his call thanks to the words of his grandmother.

Through its official social networks, the LA Galaxy team released a video where Mrs. Luz María Anaya de Balcázar congratulated and, in addition, communicated the news to his grandson Javier Hernández Balcazar. In the 22-second material, the reaction of the striker from Guadalajara was also documented, who effusively thanked him for his presence a year after not having been able to play the game.

“Hi son. Congratulations on being named to the MLS All-Star team once again.. The whole family is very proud of you, me especially. You know, son, how much I love you. May God continue to help you”, pronounced Mrs. Luz María. Meanwhile, Chicharito replied: “Thanks grandma. I love her”and sent him a gesture with which he expressed a kiss from a distance.

Chicharito Hernández will lead the MLS team’s attack (Photos: Getty Images-Twitter Screenshot/@LAGalaxy_Es)

It is not the first time that the Chivas youth squad from Club Deportivo Guadalajara has been called up to the team of the best exponents of the MLS. In 2021being one of the most renowned characters in the league, received the invitation to participate in the meeting and in the skills challenge. However, the little evolution that he presented with an injury separated him from the group of players and he limited himself to observing the events from the stands of the Banc of California Stadium.

Another of the Mexican figures who may be at the meeting for the first time is Carlos candle. The native of Cancun, Quintana Roo, also dropped suddenly from the squad that faced the best players in Liga MX last tournament. In that way, two of the most mediatic attackers will lead the offensive for the 2022 edition del All Star Game y el Skills Challenge.

The full MLS squad will be comprised of three goalkeepers, namely Andre Blake of the Philadelphia Union; Sean Johnson of New York City FC; as well as Dayne St. Clair of Minnesota United FC. On defense will be Julián Araujo, Alexander Callens, Aaron Long, Kamal Miller, Diego Palacios, Kai Wagner, Deandre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman.

The MLS squad that will face the best players in Liga MX (Photo: MLS)

The midfield will be guarded by Luciano Acosta, Sebastián Driussi, Hanky ​​Mukhtar, Darlington Nagbe, Emanuel Reynoso and Ilie Sánchez. Finally, those in charge of breaking the rival goal will be Paul Arriola, Tatty Castellanos, Jesús Ferreira, Taxi Fountas, Chicharito Hernández, Jordan Morris, Raúl Ruidíaz and Carlos Vela.

On the other hand, for the team that will represent Mexican soccer, so far the names of 14 characters. The designated strategist will be the two-time champion Diego Cocca. The goalkeepers, who were also nominated for the Ballon d’Or, are Camilo Vargas, from Atlas; as well as Óscar Ustari from the Tuzos de Pachuca.

The four confirmed defenders are Diego Barbosa, Kevin Álvarez, William Tesillo and Hugo Nervo. In midfield are Aldo Rocha, Luis Chávez, Ángel Mena, Julián Quiñones, Jordan Carrillo and Heriberto Jurado. In the attack will be Julio César Furch and André-Pierre Gignac.

KEEP READING:

Faitelson’s emotional congratulations to Julio César Chávez: “His main victory is outside the ring

He is 14 years old, he set up a snack stand to watch a Checo Pérez Grand Prix live and it went viral: the story of Matías

The team with which Giovani dos Santos would return to professional football