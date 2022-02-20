Chicharito’s double for which the Galaxy recommended his return to the Tricolor

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

As part of the warm-up games that Major League Soccer teams (MLS), the box Los Angeles Galaxy held a friendly match against DC United. Although the Los Angeles team was at a disadvantage on a couple of occasions, the Mexican striker Javier Hernandez showed up to score a doublet with which his team tied the shares. The event was recognized on the social networks as a whole, where they sent a message to the Mexican National Team.

“Hello, Mexican National Team”was the message with which the verified account of the Galaxy on Twitter accompanied the video of the second goal of Chicharito Hernandez in the friendly match. And it is that when it seemed that the actions would end with victory for DC United, the Mexican striker appeared to match the actions 17 minutes from the final whistle. However, his work began in the first half.

Al minute 25, the Los Angeles team was already at a disadvantage, so the search for a tie was the priority. Due to the siege that the local team attempted, the 11 DC United players gathered in their midfield to close all the gaps through which they could be violated. Despite efforts, a series of well-executed touches gave him the opportunity for the Galaxy to step on the big area.

When noticing a gap in the boundaries of the area, Javier Hernández made a move towards the rectangle and received a filtered ball. After controlling the ball for a few meters, he waited for the right moment to perform a crossover execution and beat the goalkeeper. The fans chanted the annotation that meant the partial tie.

The duel for possession of the ball intensified and the visiting players found a way to recover ground on the scoreboard by the slightest difference. This is how the proceedings remained until the second half. With 17 minutes to playthe Mexican reappeared in a timely manner to bring his team closer to the scoreboard while raised his hand to be summoned again by Gerardo Martino.

A counterattack from the Angelenos took DC United by surprise. While the ball traveled the left band, the Chicharito starred in a sprint on the opposite side. The man who carried the ball into the opponent’s area sent a center that was finished off by Hernández with an improvised technique good enough to cross the goal line. The defender’s effort to deflect the ball was not enough to prevent the goal against.

The victory of the Galaxy served to prepare and find its best version for the start of the 2022 season of the local tournament. However, the role of Chicharito is decisive for the Mexican National Team, because in the midst of the crisis, various critics have pointed to Tata Martino for not calling the striker from Guadalajara since 2019, despite the low forcefulness that has prevailed in recent tournaments.

Since its last call in 2019, Javier Hernandez has scored 20 goals. One of them achieved it with Sevilla, while the rest have turned them into the MLS. Although the level of play that he came to demonstrate in his first years in the United States was low, over time he recovered his forcefulness.

Meanwhile, the Tricolor will face the last phase of the Concacaf Final Octagonal with the slogan of improving their scoring rate. Martino’s hopes are pinned on Raúl Jiménez, Alexis Vega, Henry Martin and Rogelio Funes Mori. Although the presence of Hernández could benefit the team, the alleged differences with the board they reduce the chances of seeing him defend the national jersey again.

