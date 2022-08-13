Chicharito’s hint to Tata Martino after being recognized by FIFA

Chicharito has not been considered by the Mexican National Team in the Tata MARtino process (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

In the midst of the crisis of results that the Mexican team and the process of Gerardo Martino Course to Qatar 2022the World Cup Twitter account rekindled the flame in one of the controversies that have accompanied the Tata calls, since for years it has kept erased Javier Hernandez and will hardly have a place in the next world Cup.

“He is the top scorer for Mexico in the FIFA World Cups. doIt will continue to increase its account in Qatar?”, wrote the account endorsed by FIFA, for which the reactions in the Mexican media immediately came out, until the publication reached the eyes of Chicharito.

The Galaxy striker was not silent and quoted the tweet with an incredulous emoticon, in a clear hint at Nanny Martino Yet the Mexican team for his not called, despite being in a good level within the MLS and being one of the few strikers with a goal that Mexico currently has.

The Mexican striker responded in this way because on multiple occasions he has mentioned being willing and committed to joining the squad of the Tri if the coaching staff so wishes, so the reason for his absence is not clear.

These doubts around a call, especially while Raul Jimenez was injured and Rogelio Funes Mori I was having a bad time, they put the spotlights on Gerardo Martino and in the directors of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), led by One from Luisa.

Initially, the decision was awarded Martino, who argued that the decision was due to his soccer level and that he was not taken into account as a matter of taste; However, when the striker crisis increased, it was reported that the decision was for an extra-sports issue.

(Foto: Twitter/@CH14_)

Just last June 22, One from Luisa took a turn in the discourse and distanced itself from the conflict that exists with Javier Hernandezfor which he gave Tata Martino responsibility for the veto and mentioned that it is a problem that they will have to solve between the two privately.

“On the subject and Tata y Chicharito, as we have discussed many times here, it is an issue between the two of them and what they discuss will be what is public on our side; there is no more information”

And it is that, previously, the president of the FMF explained the reasons why Javier was no longer called with the Tri and hinted at his closeness to the subject. She now she showed a different version and pointed out that Gerardo Martino I would be in charge of solving the issue.

Yon de Luisa distanced himself from the return of Chicharito al Tri (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

It was his own Chicharito who confirmed the rapprochements with the Tata Martino because at the end of a game of the MLS He affirmed that “there were already approaches” but did not give more details about it; he limited himself to giving certainty to the rumor that he was talking about the meeting that he would have with the coach of the Mexican team.

For its part, Gerardo Martino He also shared part of what he discussed with the Los Angeles Galaxy player. Prior to the friendly game that the Tri against Nigeria, at the end of May, the Argentine coach pointed out the following in a press conference: “It is true what Javier said, that we had a communication, surely there is another to have”, sentenced the Argentine strategist.

KEEP READING:

All-Star Game: Carlos Vela and Chicharito came together for a great goal against Liga MX

They busted Chicharito for offering himself to Manchester United: “Not even paying”

Official: FIFA announced that the Qatar World Cup will start on November 20