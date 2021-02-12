Chick Corea Useless: Jazz-Fusion Pioneer Was 79

Keyboardist-composer Chick Corea, who attained stardom as a fusion pioneer and distinguished himself as a do-anything participant throughout the jazz spectrum and past, died Tuesday from a uncommon type of most cancers, his Fb web page introduced. He was 79.

He left a message on his web page for his followers: “I wish to thank all of these alongside my journey who’ve helped hold the music fires burning shiny. It’s my hope that those that have an inkling to play, write, carry out or in any other case, achieve this. If not for your self then for the remainder of us. It’s not solely that the world wants extra artists, it’s additionally simply plenty of enjoyable.

“And to my superb musician associates who’ve been like household to me so long as I’ve recognized you: It has been a blessing and an honor studying from and enjoying with all of you. My mission has all the time been to convey the enjoyment of making anyplace I may, and to have performed so with all of the artists that I love so dearly—this has been the richness of my life.”

Rising to prominence as a sideman in Miles Davis’ groundbreaking electrical bands of the late ’60s, Corea co-founded the avant garde unit Circle earlier than changing into a industrial pressure in his personal proper with the stormy ’70s fusion group Return to Eternally.

He additionally distinguished himself in duo performances with pianist Herbie Hancock and vibraphonist Gary Burton; led his personal Elektric Band and Akoustic Band; and ventured into up to date basic music on the flip of the millennium. He based the all-star unit the 5 Peace Band with one other Davis sideman, guitarist John McLaughlin, in 2008.

A prolific record-maker with practically 90 albums as a frontrunner or co-leader to his credit score, Corea racked up a staggering 22 Grammy Awards (and a complete of 63 nominations) and three Latin Grammys. He was named a Nationwide Endowment of the Arts Jazz Grasp in 2006.

Born Armando Corea in Chelsea, Mass., Corea was inspired to play piano by his father, and commenced his research at 4. His early influences had been bop keyboardists Horace Silver and Bud Powell, however he additionally favored the classical works of Beethoven and Mozart.

Enjoying professionally from his highschool years, Corea had little persistence for formal music schooling, dropping out of each Columbia College and the Juilliard College. Nonetheless, he stayed on in New York, and carried out in Cab Calloway’s band.

As a sideman, Corea made an impression backing trumpeter Blue Mitchell and flutist Herbie Mann. Of Spanish heritage, he additionally labored within the Latin jazz models of percussionists Willie Bobo and Mongo Santamaria. Considered one of his most attention-getting early appearances was on tenor saxophonist Stan Getz’s Latin-tinged 1967 album “Candy Rain.”

Corea was a frontrunner beginning in 1966, recording for Atlantic and Blue Notice. Nonetheless, his work in trumpeter Davis’ band – a digital ending college for the musicians who went on to guide the rock-infused jazz fusion motion of the ’70s – really moved him into the highest echelon of jazz gamers.

Succeeding Herbie Hancock in Davis’ long-running quintet, he appeared on the unit’s 1969 album “Filles de Kilimanjaro.” He additionally performed an vital function within the expanded electrical lineups that lower “In a Silent Method” (1969) and the two-LP “Bitches Brew” (1970), the platinum-selling assortment that codified the sound of fusion. He was additionally prominently featured on Davis’ dwell albums recorded on the rock ballrooms the Fillmore East and Fillmore West.

Although Corea had flirted with a extra distorted digital sound within the Davis band, he stepped into full-blown dissonance with the extremely experimental unit Circle, which he co-founded with bassist Dave Holland, a fellow Davis sideman. The group, which additionally included multi-instrumental reed participant and composer Anthony Braxton, lower a number of free-swinging albums for European label ECM, for which Corea additionally recorded a pair of exploratory solo albums in 1971.

On ECM, Corea additionally issued “Crystal Silence” (1972), the primary of a number of lyrical duo recordings with Burton. However one other group he debuted on the label, Return to Eternally, would change into the keyboardist’s true ticket to fame and industrial success.

The group bowed with an eponymous 1971 set that featured bassist Stanley Clarke and the husband-and-wife group of vocalist Flora Purim and percussionist Airto Moreira (one other Davis vet). Yet one more former Davis sideman, drummer Lenny White, joined on the 1973 album “Gentle as a Feather,” which debuted Corea’s best-known and most-recorded composition, “Spain.”

Nonetheless, it was the quartet of Corea, Clarke, White and guitarist Al Di Meola that proved probably the most sturdy and in style Return to Eternally lineup. The group’s major-label hits “The place Have I Identified You Earlier than” (1974), “No Thriller” (1975) and “Romantic Warrior” (1976) all ascended into the highest 40 of the pop album charts. “No Thriller” gained Corea his first Grammy, for greatest jazz instrumental efficiency.

After “Musicmagic” (1977), which featured solely Corea and Clarke in an expanded lineup, and a 1978 dwell album, the pianist retired the group deal with; the Corea-Clarke-White-Di Meola iteration reunited for a world tour and dwell album in 2008.

Within the wake of his industrial ascent with Return to Eternally, Corea launched into a profitable solo profession. His 1976 Polydor album “The Leprechaun” reaped two Grammys (for efficiency and arranging) and rose to No. 42 on the pop albums charts; the Latinized “My Spanish Coronary heart” (1976) and “The Mad Hatter” (1978) additionally climbed the charts.

Among the many gamers on the latter album was pianist Hancock, with whom Corea was profitably paired on two duo albums in 1978-79. He labored more and more in intimate duo and trio codecs for a lot of the next decade. He regrouped with Burton for a pair of albums (certainly one of which, 1980’s “In Live performance Zurich,” acquired a Grammy); carried out alongside the classically skilled pianists Friedrich Gulda and Nicolas Economou; partnered with flutist Steve Kujala; and fashioned Trio Music with bassist Miroslav Vitous of Climate Report and veteran drummer Roy Haynes.

His extra straight-ahead efforts of the early ’80s included “The Griffith Park Assortment” (1982), on which he was joined by saxophonist Joe Henderson and trumpeter Freddie Hubbard and Return to Eternally’s Clarke and White, and “Echoes of an Period” (1982), on which that unit backed Rufus entrance girl Chaka Khan on a collection of requirements.

In 1986 Corea debuted his new Elektric Band with guitarists Scott Henderson and Carlos Rios, bassist John Patitucci and drummer Dave Weckl. The rhythm part would carry over into the group’s ’90s incarnations, and would additionally again Corea on two albums by the unplugged trio the Chick Corea Akoustic Band.

Corea partnered with virtuoso jazz vocalist Bobby McFerrin on “Play” (1992) and the classically based mostly improvisatory work “The Mozart Periods” (1996). He moved definitively into the classical realm with “Corea Concerto” (1999), on which a sextet and the London Philharmonic Orchestra essayed a self-composed piano concerto and a Grammy-winning orchestral association of “Spain.” (One other classical set for quartet and chamber orchestra, “The Continents,” was launched in 2012.)

In all Corea collected 14 Grammys within the new millennium, profitable a number of awards in 2007, 2012, 2013 and 2015. His trophies acknowledged duo work with Burton; a 2011 reunion with Clarke and White; an album with 5 Piece Band, a unit that includes guitarist John McLaughlin, saxophonist Kenny Garrett, bassist Christian McBride and drummer Vinnie Colaiuta; and a 2014 trio session with McBride and drummer Brian Blade.

The previous decade additionally noticed a pair of retrospective tasks: Corea guested with the Jazz at Lincoln Middle Orchestra in a retrospective celebration of music from throughout his profession, and celebrated his seventy fifth birthday in 2016 by enjoying with greater than 20 completely different teams throughout a six-week residency at New York’s Blue Notice Jazz Membership.

A member of the Church of Scientology since 1968, Corea appeared on “House Jazz: The Soundtrack of the Ebook Battlefield Earth,” a 1982 album credited to church founder L. Ron Hubbard. In 1993, Corea was barred from acting at a live performance in Stuttgart, Germany, due to the nation’s official opposition to Scientology; the federal government subsequently softened its stance after objections from members of the U.S. Congress.

Corea is survived by his second spouse Gayle Moran and son Thaddeus.