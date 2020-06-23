Chicken Run sequel on its way to Netflix 20 years after original film’s release

Netflix has confirmed {that a} lengthy awaited sequel to hit Aardman Animations movie Chicken Run will likely be making its way to the streaming platform.

The information comes precisely 20 years to the day for the reason that original movie was launched, with manufacturing on the sequel anticipated to start in 2021.

The original movie, which was directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park and featured a stellar voice forged together with the likes of Mel Gibson, Imelda Staunton and Timothy Spall, was an enormous hit – each critically and commercially – and have become the very best grossing stop-motion movie of all time.

POULTRY NEWS: Precisely 20 years to the day for the reason that original was launched, we will verify there will likely be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, manufacturing is predicted to start subsequent 12 months. Eggsellent. — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2020

It’s not presently clear if the movie will even have an enormous display release, as has been the case with a few of Netflix’s greatest original films in current years – RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix and Aardman Animations for remark.

The sequel was initially introduced again in April 2018, however that is the primary time that Netflix’s involvement has been made clear.

The screenwriters of the original movie, Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, have returned to write the sequel – which will likely be helmed by Sam Fell, who beforehand co-directed the 2006 Aardman Animations movie Flushed Away.

In accordance to Aardman, the movie will observe the chickens who, after escaping the farm owned by the Tweedys, have been residing on their new island the place they get pleasure from their freedom.

It’s not but identified which forged members will return to voice their characters from the primary movie – however we’d count on the majority of the celebs to reprise their roles this day out.

Given manufacturing on Aardman movies tends to take a very long time, it might nonetheless be awhile earlier than the movies will get its release, however no date has been given as but.

Try the greatest Netflix collection and greatest Netflix films to hold you entertained or go to to our TV information for extra to watch.