Chicken Run star Julia Sawalha “livid” as she’s axed from sequel for sounding “too outdated”

Chicken Run star Julia Sawalha has introduced she just isn’t being forged in Netflix‘s sequel Chicken Run 2 for sounding “too outdated”.

Posting on social media, the actress (who voiced lead Ginger within the 2000 stop-motion comedy) mentioned she was “devastated and livid” on the information, saying she had “formally been plucked, stuffed & roasted”.

Sawalha, 51, mentioned that, after sending a voice take a look at to producers (which might be seen right here), she was advised the function can be recast.

Chicken Run 2 announcement!

I’ve formally been plucked, stuffed & roasted.

If you’re , do learn what I’ve to say about it.#ageism @actforchangehqhttps://t.co/MqUCOLWuPZ — Julia Sawalha (@JuliaSawalha1) July 9, 2020

“I went to nice lengths to show to the manufacturing that my voice is nigh on the identical as it was within the authentic movie,” she wrote. “If they are going to be utilizing among the authentic forged members…let’s be frank, I really feel I’ve been unfairly dismissed.

“To say I’m devastated and livid can be an understatement. I really feel completely powerless, one thing in all of this doesn’t fairly ring true. I belief my instincts and they’re waving crimson flags.”

Nonetheless, Sawalha – who can be identified for taking part in Saffy in Completely Fabulous – additionally wished the brand new manufacturing “better of luck and the best success” with the newly-announced sequel.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Aardman Animations and distributor Netflix for remark.

Sawalha’s assertion comes days after reviews Rocky – the rooster voiced by Mel Gibson, now 64 – would even be recast.

Chicken Run – the primary full-length characteristic from Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman – adopted a gaggle of chickens in a Nice-Escape-style try to flee a farm and the devilish Mrs Tweedy.

The Chicken Run sequel, which is ready to start out manufacturing subsequent yr, is ready to comply with Ginger and Rocky (now mother and father) as they face a “horrible risk” to “the entire of chicken-kind”.

As a synopsis launched by Aardman says: “For Ginger and her crew, even when it means placing their very own hard-won freedom in danger – this time, they’re breaking in!”

Take a look at the greatest Netflix collection and greatest Netflix films to maintain you entertained or go to to our TV information for extra to observe.