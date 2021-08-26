Chidambaram acknowledged – Congress gets good fortune in Goa, there is not any rise up within the birthday celebration in Chhattisgarh-Punjab

Goa Meeting Election 2022: The Congress has began gearing up for the meeting elections to be held in Goa. When former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram was once requested through media individuals on Thursday to touch upon experiences of insurgency within the birthday celebration within the north Indian state, he requested media individuals whether or not he was once complicated Punjab with Afghanistan. Chidambaram informed journalists on the state Congress headquarters in Panaji, “There’s no rise up in Chhattisgarh, Punjab. You might be connecting Afghanistan. There’s no rise up.”Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh would possibly reshuffle after assembly Rahul Gandhi, will Bhupesh Baghel surrender as CM?

Chidambaram was once addressing a press convention right through his two-day talk over with to the state as a senior observer of the All India Congress Committee in command of Goa forward of the 2022 state meeting elections. Additionally Learn – Priyanka Gandhi said- CAG uncovered hundreds of crores rip-off in UP, Yogi executive has no resolution

Bringing up the instance of alternate of management in BJP-led Karnataka, Chidambaram acknowledged “interior issues” inside the Congress birthday celebration must no longer be taken as rise up, the place a sitting Leader Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was once ousted through Basavaraj Bommai. Chidambaram acknowledged, “Those are interior issues, which might be mentioned inside the birthday celebration. Did you describe the Karnataka alternate as a rise up?” Additionally Learn – Arguable remark of the chief of Vishwa Hindu Sena- Bringing Union Minister Narayan Rane beheaded, will give 51 lakhs