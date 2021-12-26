Chidambaram said- PM Modi will have to direct motion towards those that stopped Christmas techniques

New Delhi: Senior Congress chief P Chidambaram hit out at BJP and Top Minister Narendra Modi for disrupting Christmas celebrations in Haryana and Assam by way of miscreants. Chidambaram acknowledged that as an alternative of preaching to the Top Minister, the BJP governments will have to be directed to spot the folk curious about those incidents and convey them to justice.Additionally Learn – Christmas celebration in Gujarat needed to be dear, lawsuit towards the organizers, know the explanation

The previous Union House Minister acknowledged that at the day the Top Minister referred to as upon the folk to bear in mind the lessons of Jesus Christ, miscreants disrupted the Christmas program at a non-public faculty in Haryana. Chidambaram acknowledged, "Who're those miscreants? The file acknowledged that they raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Day after today, prayers had been interrupted at a church in Assam."

"As a substitute of preaching, the Top Minister will have to direct the BJP governments of Haryana and Assam to spot the miscreants and convey them to justice," he acknowledged. Chidambaram acknowledged that the Top Minister will have to exhort the Hindutva brigade to learn the lessons of Jesus Christ.