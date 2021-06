Chief is a Bangla language film. The film unlock date is 27 July 2021. It has Shakib Khan within the forged.

The plot revolves round a bold teenager coming into politics. His satisfied existence turns the wrong way up because of few political figures. Issues take a brand new flip as he begins a struggle for revolution.

Director: Topu Khan

Style: Drama, Motion, Journey

Language: Bangla

Free up Date: 27 July 2021