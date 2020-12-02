Entertainment

Chief Minister Khattar-Ramdev had an ongoing meeting, the police fired water canons on the youth Congress workers who surrounded the CM house.

December 2, 2020
2 Min Read

Punjab Youth Congress workers have gheraoed Haryana CM ML Khattar’s residence at Chandigarh: On Wednesday, Punjab Youth Congress workers laid siege at the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar when a meeting was going on between the CM and Yogguru Ramdev. Youth Congress workers were demanding an apology from the protesting farmers for their alleged use of force. Also Read – Farmers Protest Latest News: Efforts to remove barricades on Delhi-UP Border, movement will continue on Singhu Border

The Chandigarh Police released a barrage of water on Punjab Youth Congress workers trying to cross the blockade to march to the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in protest against the agricultural laws. Also Read – ‘Will take anything from the government, whether bullets or solutions’: What farmers leaders said after meeting with Agriculture Minister

In Chandigarh, Punjab Youth Congress workers laid siege to the residence of the Chief Minister of Haryana and demanded an apology from CM ML Khattar. Youth activists say that the Khattr government has used police force against the protesting farmers who are opposing the agricultural laws.

The Chandigarh Police took into custody the Punjab Youth Congress workers who laid siege to the residence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the meeting of Haryana Yoga Council was held in the presence of CM, Swami Ramdev. It was decided at the meeting to increase the number of Yoga schools to 2000, to include Yoga as a subject in education, to celebrate the first Sunday of the month as a Yoga Day and to recruit Yoga instructors.

