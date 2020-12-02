Chief Minister Khattar-Ramdev had an ongoing meeting, the police fired water canons on the youth Congress workers who surrounded the CM house.

Punjab Youth Congress workers have gheraoed Haryana CM ML Khattar’s residence at Chandigarh: On Wednesday, Punjab Youth Congress workers laid siege at the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar when a meeting was going on between the CM and Yogguru Ramdev. Youth Congress workers were demanding an apology from the protesting farmers for their alleged use of force. Also Read – Farmers Protest Latest News: Efforts to remove barricades on Delhi-UP Border, movement will continue on Singhu Border

#WATCH Chandigarh: Police used a water canon on the youth Congress workers who laid siege to CM ML Khattar's residence. The activists demand that the Chief Minister apologize to the farmers for their alleged use of force against the protesting farmers.

Chandigarh: Police detain Punjab Youth Congress workers who had gheraoed Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence, demanding an apology from him for alleged use of force against protesting farmers. https://t.co/Cti64Endr6 pic.twitter.com/yM86J8YZIK – ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the meeting of Haryana Yoga Council was held in the presence of CM, Swami Ramdev. It was decided at the meeting to increase the number of Yoga schools to 2000, to include Yoga as a subject in education, to celebrate the first Sunday of the month as a Yoga Day and to recruit Yoga instructors.