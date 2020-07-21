Chief Minister of Tripura badly trapped by commenting on Punjabi and Jats, apologized, said – I am proud of both communities

new Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has apologized for calling the people of Punjabi community and Jat community as low minded. He tweeted one after the other. In this tweet, he said that he had said this while referring to someone’s thinking and did not want to degrade anyone. Let us know that Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had shared this video of Biplab Deb in the past. After this, the Chief Minister was seen asking for forgiveness today. Also Read – Case of MLA’s death: Tripura CM said- Devendra Nath was killed and hanged for joining BJP

Biplab Deb wrote that in an event organized at Agartala Press Club, I had mentioned the thinking of some people about my Punjabi and Jat brothers. My impression was not to hurt any society. I am proud of both Punjabi and Jat communities. I myself have been among them for a long time.

I always salute the contribution of Punjabi and Jat community in the freedom struggle of the country. And I can never imagine raising questions on the role played by these two communities in advancing India. – Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 21, 2020

He wrote in another tweet – Many of my integral friends come from this society. If my statement has hurt anyone’s feelings, I am personally apologetic for that. I always salute the contribution of Punjabi and Jat community in the freedom struggle of the country. And I can never imagine raising questions on the role played by these two communities in advancing India.