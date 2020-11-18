Chief Minister pays tribute to Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s father-in-law’s death

Bhopal: Ghanshyamdas Masani, father-in-law of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and father of Sadhana Singh, died of heart attack on Wednesday in a private hospital in Bhopal. He was 88. In the official information received from the Chief Minister’s residence, it has been told that Ghanshyam Masani was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bhopal. Where he died on Wednesday. Also Read – MP News: After UP-Haryana, now law will be made on love jihad in Madhya Pradesh too, provision for punishment of up to 5 years

Chief Minister Chouhan expressed deep sorrow over the death of Masani and paid heartfelt tribute to him. It is reported that Ghanshyamdas Masani was born on 15 November 1932 in Gondia, Maharashtra. He was an active volunteer and social worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Let us know that recently Shivraj Singh Corona got infected, and was admitted to a private hospital, after which he recovered after a few days and returned to his work. In such a situation, where Shivraj Singh Chauhan has got the happiness of victory in Madhya Pradesh, the death of father-in-law has given grief to his family.

(Input – IANS)