Chief Minister’s food packets were cold, the officer suspended, the matter was restored as soon as the matter was hot

Indore: When the bread of the food packet of the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh became cold, an official had to bear the brunt of it. She was suspended when the loaves were cold. When the matter was heated up and when this matter came to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, he ordered the reinstatement of an officer of the suspended Food and Drug Administration Department. Also Read – Former CM Kamal Nath used to cry out of lack of funds when it came to development: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

While giving information on Saturday, an official of Madhya Pradesh administration said that in the case of food packets delivered to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, an official of the suspended Food and Drug Administration Department has been reinstated on the instructions of the Chief Minister. . According to the official, on receiving the information about the suspension of the Food Safety Officer, Chauhan instructed the District Magistrate that he should be reinstated immediately. Also Read – Recruitment on more than 25000 vacancies in MP, CM instructed to start the recruitment process

The official statement quoting the Chief Minister said that it came to his notice that he has been suspended due to the negligence in the official duties of a food safety officer due to the freezing of the breads provided to him during his stay in Indore. Also Read – MP’s Home Minister said- “I don’t wear masks”, Congress asked- “Are the rules just for the common people?”

CM Chauhan said that he is an ordinary person and he does not have any pleasure in eating dry rotis. He said that in such a situation he does not think that due to his food, disciplinary steps should be taken against any officer.

Officials said that Chauhan had come to Indore on Wednesday night and returned to Bhopal immediately after the local program. The loaves that were packed for the Chief Minister, which were the loaves, got cold due to the delay in their program. Food safety officer Manish Swamy was responsible for the arrangements related to the Chief Minister’s food. He said that after receiving a complaint of cold rot, District Magistrate Manish Singh suspended Swamy with immediate effect under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules on the charge of “negligence in discharge of duties”.

People questioned the suspension of the Food Safety Officer on social media, saying that the state government was promoting “VIP culture”. Meanwhile, Food Safety Officer Swamy said that he is grateful to the Chief Minister for his sensitivity in his case Huh.