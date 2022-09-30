Chihuahua: commando fell with arsenal and drugs in domains of the Sinaloa Cartel

Everything insured was made available to the FGR (Photo: Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office)

elements of the Army and of the State Research Agency from Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office they arrested six alleged criminals who fell con arsenal and a shipment of drug in domains of Sinaloa Cartel.

According to the official statement, the alleged drug traffickers fell with stolen vehiclestactical equipment, communication devices, as well as rifles reserved for military use, while traveling in a town in Guachochi.

The area where the insurance was carried out registers a wide domain of New peoplearmed wing of Sinaloa Cartel. In this place other arrests of the same criminal group have already been registered, hence the belonging of the arrested during the early hours of this September 29.

According to the report of the Southern District Prosecutor’s Officethe insurance was carried out in coordination with the Secretary of National Defensewhen they heard a report about the mobilization of a commando of heavily armed assassins on the old road to the white water community.

Among the detainees is a woman (Photo: Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office)

In that place they found five men and one woman. They are Ramona Leticia GC, 35 years old; CG Kings, 40; Carlos CO, 20; Raúl Iván AL, 24; Yael Fernando BG, 25; Jesús Heraclio MR, 40. They all carried arms, ammunition and narcotics.

Among the seized were counted four squad-type pistols of calibers 38 super, 45 and .380. They also wore back AK-47 riflesknown as Goat hornsas well as a .223 caliber rifle Aeroprecision brand, model x15. The authorities consigned at least 26 porters.

At least 13 of these attachments were 7.62×39 caliber; six of the .223 type; a 7.62×39 caliber disc magazine; three 38 super chargers; one of .380, .45, and .22. The prosecution also consigned 20 super 38 caliber cartridges; another four caliber .380; six .45 caliber ammunition; two .22 calibers; 160 caliber .223; as well as 772 cartridges caliber 7.62×39; five tear gas grenades and three smoke grenades.

In addition, they made sure six white nylon sacks with marijuana, with a weight to be determined; six black polyethylene bags containing marijuana; a rubber wrapper poppy, whose weight was estimated at 976.34 grams; as well as 594.61 grams of marijuana seed.

The assassins were mobilized in a command of two vans (Photo: Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office)

The communication equipment consisted of three Kenwood-brand portable radios, in addition to seven cell phones. The tactical equipment seized included eight bulletproof vests, nine ballistic plates, five magazine holders, two pistol holsters, three trimmings, a backpack and a rifle holder.

Two type trucks pick upvehicles in which the alleged assassins were transported, had robbery report. The red 2007 Chevrolet unit was stolen in Chihuahua on August 31, 2021 and the gray Nissan Frontier car of the year 2021 was stolen in the same capital city on June 24.

“The defendants, together with what was insured, were placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry of the General Prosecutor of the Republic for the corresponding investigations,” reported the local prosecutor’s office.

The shingles on Chihuahua forms the mountain range of the so-called Golden Triangle of Sinaloa Cartel, where it has maintained its stronghold for the last forty years. Some operators of New people have already fallen after operations of the Army.

Gente Nueva dominates in the south of Chihuahua (Photo: Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office)

Only on June 26 last did the security forces locate Carlos Daniel “N” y Leonel “N” in Guachochi. According to the report of the Sedenathese subjects are collaborators of Lorenzo Antonio “N”, Tony tormentain turn subordinate to Serving “N”, the Servandito. All of them, presumed members of New people.

Almost a year earlier, in August 2021the authorities detained in Guachochi a Melquiades Diaz Meza, the 13 me the Chapo Calinidentified as lieutenant of the Sinaloa Cartel in the southern mountains of Chihuahua. this subject he was kept in a safe house of the Lindavista neighborhood, a property that was guarded for at least 48 hours by land and air.

