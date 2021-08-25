Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei (Big name Plus) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei (Big name Plus) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is an Indian tv serial produced by way of Gul Khan. The display stars Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati within the lead roles. It’s in keeping with the Bengali serial Maa….Tomay Chara Ghum Ashena which was once aired on Big name Jalsha from 2009 to 2014. The display is being made underneath the banner of four Lions Movies. It’s scheduled to be free up on 6 September 2021.

Forged

The whole solid of TV display Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei :

Paridhi Sharma

As : Chikoo’s mom

Vaishnavi Prajapati

As : Chikoo

Monika Khanna

Himanshu Malhotra

Deepali Pansare

Honey Bajaj

Kartavya Upadhyay

Ishlin Prasad

Vedant Khot

Time

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei will telecast from Monday to Friday at 6pm at Big name Plus channel. The display too can movement at the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Different knowledge associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Identify Big name Plus Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 6 pm Working Time 20-25 Mins Beginning Date August 2021 Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

