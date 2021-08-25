Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei (Big name Plus) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei (Big name Plus) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei is an Indian tv serial produced by way of Gul Khan. The display stars Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati within the lead roles. It’s in keeping with the Bengali serial Maa….Tomay Chara Ghum Ashena which was once aired on Big name Jalsha from 2009 to 2014. The display is being made underneath the banner of four Lions Movies. It’s scheduled to be free up on 6 September 2021.
|Identify
|Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei
|Primary Forged
|Paridhi Sharma
Vaishnavi Prajapati
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|No longer To be had
|Manufacturer
|Gul Khan
|Editor
|No longer To be had
|DoP
|No longer To be had
|Affiliate Manufacturer
|Nilanjana Purkayasstha
|Manufacturing Area
|4 Lions Movies
Forged
The whole solid of TV display Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei :
Paridhi Sharma
As : Chikoo’s mom
Vaishnavi Prajapati
As : Chikoo
Monika Khanna
Himanshu Malhotra
Deepali Pansare
Honey Bajaj
Kartavya Upadhyay
Ishlin Prasad
Vedant Khot
Time
Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei will telecast from Monday to Friday at 6pm at Big name Plus channel. The display too can movement at the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Different knowledge associated with the display are given underneath.
|Channel Identify
|Big name Plus
|Display Timings
|Monday to Saturday at 6 pm
|Working Time
|20-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|August 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
If in case you have extra information about the display Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, then please remark underneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour