‘Child 90’ Evaluate: Soleil Moon Frye Revisits Her Punky Adolescence

By the point she turned 13, “Punky Brewster” star Soleil Moon Frye had carried out extra to influence popular culture than most Individuals will of their lifetime. (“Holy macanoli!” and mismatched excessive tops, anybody?) However as soon as the present was canceled in 1988, issues stalled. That’s roughly when Frye began carrying a video digicam virtually in every single place she went, documenting a one-in-a-million adolescence that was something however the squeaky-clean, always-sunny sitcom that had made her well-known. Nor will it appear very relatable to those that idolized the man celebs she known as pals, even for those who spent the last decade with their faces pinned to your partitions.

With “Child 90,” Frye opens “Pandora’s field” — as she calls the archive of video cassettes, diary entries, answering machine messages and so forth that she saved locked away for greater than 20 years — bracing herself for what she may discover, and the way these reminiscences may make her really feel. The ensuing movie, which hits Hulu amid a recent wave of ’80s nostalgia (together with Peacock’s latest “Punky Brewster” reboot), feels prefer it will need to have been a cathartic expertise for the previous little one actor, who’s been bracingly candid about many private points — from peer stress to teenage cosmetic surgery — through the years. Seems, she was holding fairly a bit again.

These hoping for a gossipy tell-all shall be tickled by the abundance of cameos from former teen heartthrobs — together with amigos Brian Austin Inexperienced (“Knots Touchdown”), David Arquette (“The Outsiders”), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“Saved by the Bell”) and Leonardo DiCaprio (who serves as exec producer) — even when the small print of what any of those youngsters did collectively again within the day are hazy. There’s footage of ingesting and medicines, together with dialogue of a nonconsensual sexual expertise (lengthy buried by Frye) and shedding her virginity to an older actor (whom the movie coyly identifies), but it surely’s unclear whether or not these are one and the identical.

Frankly, there’s so much that’s unclear about “Child 90,” which can be a matter of discretion (if Frye was filming always amongst such high-profile pals, certainly they wouldn’t respect having these youthful peccadilloes publicly aired all these years later) or else only a consequence of the movie’s Cuisinart aesthetic. That is Frye’s third function, following indie “Wild Horses” and father-daughter doc “Sonny Boy,” and whereas filming has plainly been a lifelong obsession, filmmaking doesn’t appear to be her calling.

The exhaustingly quick-cut, persistently cruddy-looking montage alternates between low-grade camcorder footage, full with tape hiss and monitoring glitches, and brightly lit up to date interviews, shot to appear to be testimonials for tooth whitener. Frye movies herself in dialog with these outdated pals (the aforementioned celebs, plus Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, Heather McComb, Jenny Lewis and Jane’s Dependancy frontman Perry Farrell), they usually’re all open and eloquent together with her in regards to the rising and therapeutic they’ve carried out since they had been teenagers.

“It’s essentially the most awkward interval of your life … whenever you’re in all probability 13 to 19, and that’s once we had been in entrance of the cameras,” says Gosselaar, suggesting that the expertise obliges little one actors to conduct themselves like adults earlier than they’re prepared. “And that’s one of many causes I don’t need my youngsters in it,” he provides.

However who wished this for Frye? In a single throwaway second, she suggests her dad and mom put zero stress on her. If something, it appears to be like like she had an unusually supportive household, which could have protected her from the darkness that consumed so many round her. At one level, Frye enumerates these in her circle who died younger, and right here, the doc actually begins to really feel prefer it exists solely for individuals who seem in it — an unique yearbook filled with “keep cool” scribbles which have gone unexamined for many years. Who’re these tragic figures? When you weren’t alive or movie star obsessed within the ’90s, this attention-deficit doc affords nearly no context.

When “seaQuest DSV” star Jonathan Brandis first seems in one in every of Frye’s house movies, are audiences anticipated to keep in mind that he dedicated suicide at age 27? When the revelation comes — amid a virtually incoherent montage of different such losses — the film doesn’t clarify how Frye’s many pals died, relying on viewers to know, or else look it up on Google. Actually, is porn actor Shannon Wilsey’s destiny nicely sufficient identified (she shot herself after crashing her Corvette) for the foreboding clip of her speaking about reckless driving to resonate? What frequent thread, if any, exists between all these untimely deaths?

Early on, the film looks like an inside account of the best youngsters on this planet, earlier than the actually punky self-destruction that adopted. However Frye doesn’t essentially blame showbiz, which didn’t know learn how to deal with her bodily transformation shortly after “Punky Brewster” ended. A clip from a visitor look on “The Surprise Years” options Kevin (Fred Savage) overreacting to her teenage breasts, which grew so giant so shortly that she opted to have discount surgical procedure at age 15. It’s uncomfortable — but additionally unsurprising — to observe clips by which TV hosts crudely allude to the younger actor’s bodily improvement. This was the early ’90s, and even right now, commentators and journalists are studying learn how to be delicate when discussing physique picture.

Frye implies that her early TV success ought to have paved the best way to critical appearing alternatives, despite the fact that you may rely on one hand the variety of ’90s youngsters who completed that — and the film is oddly tone-deaf to the a whole lot of hundreds of aspiring little one actors who would’ve given something to be in her mismatched sneakers. On the time, recording every thing appears to have been a compulsion for Frye, and although there seems to be little rhyme or purpose to what she documented, it’s a reduction that she survived to type by means of it herself. Too lots of Frye’s friends died younger, abandoning no such treasure trove of insights into their struggling. However in some ways, Frye’s collage solely is sensible to its maker, the place another person might need introduced sufficient distance to place all this materials in perspective.