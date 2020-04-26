Child Actor From Jurassic Park Jokes About His First On-Screen Kiss… With Sam Neill

Sam is simply an unimaginable man. He was a lot enjoyable on set to be round. We had to take action a lot with him, we needed to get within the mud with him, he needed to be our surrogate father for lots of this film. So he was simply phenomenal and extremely heat. We needed to share some very intimate moments on this film, together with a CPR scene that was true. We actually did it, mouth to mouth. So I’ve kissed Sam Neill. It was my first on-screen kiss, and it was every part I hoped it could be, and extra.