Child burst into tears when he found a stamp of “Chucky” Lozano for his Qatar 2022 World Cup album

Only a few weeks to go before the Qatar World Cup 2022, but the passion for football has already begun to overflow on social networks. And it is that any news related to the participation of the Mexican National Team unleashes euphoria among the fans, who have questioned from each of thethe decisions you have made the technical director Gerardo Martino to the uniforms that the players will wear as locals and visitors.

In the midst of the scandal, some social network users have shared their process to fill the famous Panini album FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022because not only is it hard to find the stamps of all the players that make it up, it also means a considerable economic expense that not many can do.

Among the hundreds of videos that circulate on social networks in this regard, one stood out in particular because it showed the moving impression that a Mexican boy got when he found the stamp of his favorite player, Hirving Chucky Lozano. And it is that after so much searching, little Andrés filled the space that mattered most to him in the entire album and he could not contain his tears.

It was the user @karymartineezz who shared the tender moment on her Twitter account. TikTok. In the audiovisual fragment, the young fan can be seen wrapped in a sea of ​​tears with an envelope of prints in his hands. His emotion was so great and sincere that all his relatives who accompanied him at this special moment for him showed him his affection with applause.

“He loves Hirving, he’s his fan, and he’s also just a kid who was happy to see him! and we did not make fun of him, on the contrary we laughed with emotion with him!! we love to see him happy and that made us very happy, thank you very much to the people with the very nice comments !!”, explained the user of TikTok in the face of the criticism he received for his reaction.

As expected, the video went viral on social networks and the original publication was filled with expressions of affection for the boy who stole the hearts of other soccer fans.

“Some thinking of characters from other countries, this child for a Mexican.” “Chucky is going to see this.” “He was crying with sadness and anger because the Goats hadn’t come out.” “Andresito, we understand you perfectly.” “Messi came out and he is more excited about Chucky.” “The fist when Chucky says!”. “El Chuky has to see this”, were some comments.

Even the official account of TikTok of the Mexican National Team reacted to the video and thanks to the user who shared it, it is known that the Mexican player has already seen the reaction of his little fan and shared the video in his Instagram stories. Instagram.

In another video, the same boy shows the exact moment in which he hit the stamp of Hirving Chucky Lozano and some star players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappé.

The Mexican squad in the Panini album consists of 18 players: Alfredo Talavera, Néstor Araujo, Jesús Gallardo, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Jorge Sánchez, Edson Álvarez, Tecatito Corona, Erick Gutiérrez, Héctor Herrera, Diego Lainez, Charly Rodríguez and Hirving Lozano.

This without considering eight others who will also travel to Qatar as part of the Mexican National Team. However, it is still to be defined who will enter the official list, since it will be no later than November 14 – a week before the inauguration – when the names of the 26 players will be announced.

