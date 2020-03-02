General News

Child dead after migrants rush to cross Greek border from Turkey

March 2, 2020
Greek police fired tear gasoline at migrants looking for to push into Greece from Turkey in the middle of the land border Monday, and a child died when a dinghy boat capsized all through a sea crossing, after Turkey opened its frontier for migrants and refugees to go into Europe.

