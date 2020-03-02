Greek police fired tear gasoline at migrants looking for to push into Greece from Turkey in the middle of the land border Monday, and a child died when a dinghy boat capsized all through a sea crossing, after Turkey opened its frontier for migrants and refugees to go into Europe.
Child dead after migrants rush to cross Greek border from Turkey
March 2, 2020
