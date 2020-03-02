Child dies as boat carrying migrants capsizes off Lesbos

5-year-old dies as catastrophe sparked by means of Turkey’s option to open its borders continues

The first sufferer of the worsening catastrophe that has engulfed Greece following Turkey’s abrupt option to open its borders to a whole bunch of refugees decided to attain Europe has been confirmed with the demise of a child in waters off Lesbos.

Authorities said a four-year-old Syria boy died early on Monday when an inflatable dinghy sporting different folks from the Turkish coast capsized off the island. “Medical docs rushed to keep away from losing the child nevertheless it was too overdue,” a police provide on Lesbos said.

Proceed learning…

