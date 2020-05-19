‘Child Driver’ Producer Nira Park, Director Edgar Wright Launch Indie – Variety

Two years after leaving high U.Ok. indie Massive Speak, “Child Driver” producer Nira Park and director Edgar Wright have teamed with two of their long-term collaborators, writer-director Joe Cornish and producer Rachael Prior, to launch new manufacturing firm Full Fiction.

Primarily based in each London and Los Angeles, the brand new firm will function throughout movie and tv and is already working with Netflix to develop three new collection below the Full Fiction banner.

The primary is “Lockwood & Co,” a supernatural action-adventure detective collection, based mostly on the novels by Jonathan Stroud. The collection might be helmed and govt produced by Cornish.

Additionally with Netflix, the corporate has optioned the sci-fi horror trilogy “The Murders of Molly Southbourne” from novelist Tade Thompson, and the historic fantasy collection impressed by Islamic folklore, “The Metropolis of Brass (The Daevabad Trilogy),” from writer S.A. Chakraborty.

Full Fiction, which is unbiased, has a growth take care of Netflix for the aforementioned initiatives plus one different that’s nonetheless below wraps. The enterprise additionally has a variety of ongoing function developments with long-term producing companions Working Title.

The manufacturing outfit is billed as a proper consolidation of a greater than 20-year relationship between the important thing companions.

Park, who based Massive Speak in 1995 earlier than promoting the corporate to ITV in 2013, has had a long-standing producer relationship with Wright and Cornish. She has produced Wright’s movies together with “Child Driver,” “Shaun of the Lifeless,” “Scorching Fuzz” and “The World’s Finish” in addition to Joe Cornish’s “Assault The Block” and “The Child Who Would Be King.” She left Massive Speak in 2018.

Longtime Massive Speak colleague Rachael Prior was an govt producer of “The Child Who Would Be King” and “Child Driver.”

Full Fiction additionally mentioned its launch marks a choice by Wright to diversify his inventive efforts and to tackle producing roles on reveals and flicks by the subsequent technology of writers and administrators.

Full Fiction is at the moment in post-production on Edgar Wright’s newest function movie, “Final Night time In Soho,” which they produced with Working Title for Focus Options and Film4.

Additionally in put up is Edgar Wright’s untitled function documentary in regards to the band Sparks, which Full Fiction is producing with its “Child Driver” companions, MRC.

Wright mentioned: “This new chapter with Full Fiction is one thing I’ve wished to embark on for some time now. Nira has been my producer now for greater than 20 years, however we, together with our superb group of long-time pals and collaborators, nonetheless share the identical drive to convey unique tales to the display. Full Fiction might be a dynamic hub for passionate creatives – someplace they will really feel nurtured and guarded.”

Park mentioned: “An enormous motivating consider forming this new firm is the possibility to work with the writers and administrators that encourage us throughout all mediums. While we’ll proceed to provide daring, unique function movies for worldwide audiences, we’re extremely enthusiastic about this growth into tv and may’t wait to place our distinctive stamp on longer-form story-telling.”

Joe Cornish mentioned: “Edgar, Nira and Rachael have felt like household to me for many years, so I’m thrilled and honoured that we’re lastly shifting in collectively and placing an indication above our entrance door.”