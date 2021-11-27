Child of Light 2 is a reality: its creators confirm the return of the fantasy RPG

Although we will still have to wait several months to learn about the new adventures of Aurora and company.

In early 2014, Child of Light, a fantasy role-playing adventure inspired by the fairy tales that quickly found the affection of many players for its great beauty, both plot and visual and sound. However, its quality did not bring with it the announcement of a continuation. At least until today, where the creative director of the project has promised news in the saga for 2022.

“Child of Light fans, I just want to let you know that Thomas Rollus – Art Director at Ubisoft – has just submitted final approval for Aurora and Igniculus’ next great adventure. Expect more news early next year“, said Patrick Plourde, creative director of the first title, on Twitter, accompanied by a smiley face. Now, we just have to wait while waiting for new information.

Developed by Ubisoft Montréal betting on UbiArt Framework, Child of Light is an RPG inspired by fairy tales where we have to accompany Aurora, a young princess with a pure heart, whose soul is taken to the kingdom of Lemuria, while she embarks on a mission to recover the three sources of light, Defeat the Queen of Darkness and restore order to the kingdom of Lemuria. In the words of Jesús Bella in the analysis of Child of Light, the video game of the Canadian team is a playable poem that is not only a jewel, but also manages to get the best out of a studio that shows that it wanted to dare with something different.

In 2019 Plourde was pessimistic about the possibilities of a Child of Light 2, commenting that it was not the type of video game they wanted to make from Ubisoft. Now it seems that the situation has changed, and by the beginning of 2022 we will know more.

Child of Light is available for purchase and enjoyment at various stores on PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and PlayStation Vita.

