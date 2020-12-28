Entertainment

Child Pornography: 41 arrested, including doctor, IT professional in child porn case in Kerala

December 28, 2020
Child Pornography: Taking a major action, the Kerala police arrested 41 people, including a doctor and IT professionals, for watching child pornography and sharing it on the Internet. The police joined hands with Interpol for this ‘Operation P-Hunt’. In view of this, the police team raided 46 places in Kerala and registered 339 cases on Monday. Also Read – Kerala Local Body Polls: Local body elections date announced in Kerala, stay on voting dates

The accused doctor was detained from Pathanamthitta district. Those arrested were accused of downloading child pornography content as well as posting it on the web and social media platforms. In this case, Thrissur police arrested 30-year-old Aashiqui on WhatsApp for sharing child pornography. In the same case, Iqbal, another man from Thrissur’s Vadakkakekad, was arrested.

The entire operation was coordinated by Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham in several hours. Abraham told the media, ‘Many professionals, including an IT professional and a doctor, were watching and spreading child pornography and the police had been monitoring the case for several days.’ There have been complaints of child pornography from many individuals and families.

In the raids conducted in the last two years, 525 cases were registered and 428 people were arrested in Kerala.

(Input: ANI, IANS,)

