Child Rights Body Tells Netflix to Stop Streaming ‘Bombay Begums’

Indian authorities physique, the Nationwide Fee for Safety of Child Rights, has despatched a discover to Netflix calling on it to cease streaming “Bombay Begums,” on the grounds that the unique sequence might incite “abuse and exploitation.”

The discover, issued on Thursday, calls for that Netflix cease streaming the sequence, which bowed on March 8, inside 24 hours, and supply an in depth motion report, failing which “the Fee can be constrained to provoke acceptable motion” below Part 14 within the Commissions for Safety of Child Rights Act, 2005.

The part empowers the fee to study witnesses and paperwork and ahead the case to a Justice of the Peace to strive in courtroom.

The fee says it was performing on two complaints acquired by way of Twitter, which alleged that the sequence normalizes minors partaking in drug abuse and intercourse.

Describing it as a “severe problem,” the discover states that “the sequence with one of these content material is not going to solely pollute the younger minds of the kids, and may consequence within the abuse and the exploitation of youngsters by the hands of the perpetrator(s) and offender(s).”

“The Fee doesn’t permit representing, portraying and glorifying youngsters in India in such a fashion on any media platform/web/OTTs and so forth,” the discover provides. “Netflix ought to take further precaution whereas streaming any content material in respect of the kids or for the kids and shall additionally, chorus themselves from moving into such issues.”

Created by feminist, award-winning filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava (“Lipstick Below My Burkha”), “Bombay Begums” follows the lives of 5 girls throughout completely different generations who wrestle with want, ethics, crises and vulnerabilities in modern Mumbai. It stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand together with Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber and Danish Husain.

It’s produced by Endemol Shine India, Endeavor Content material and Chernin Leisure for Netflix.

Netflix didn’t instantly have any remark when contacted by Selection.