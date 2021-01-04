Children above 12 can be placed ‘Covaxin’, DCGI approves Bharat Biotech

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Monday approved Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed corono virus vaccine ‘Covaxine’ to be tested on children over 12 years of age. Also Read – Covid Vaccine Update: Vaccine has been stored for the first phase, soon the government will disclose the distribution

Explain that 11 months after the first case of deadly coronavirus in India came out, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani on Sunday approved the 'Kovishield' vaccine of the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Kovaxine for emergency use. This has opened the way for these vaccines to be given to millions of people.

The DCGI approved on the basis of recommendations by a Kovid-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

DCGI has approved limited use of Bharat Biotech covaccine in an emergency condition in clinical trial mode and includes children aged 12 years or above. It is worth noting that in India, Biotech had also conducted vaccine trials on 12-18 year old children. Based on this, it has got approval.