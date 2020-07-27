Children had to be beaten up with heavy, rope tied in line to get prasad again.

Mathura: Two people of two minors were tied and beaten by rope in Mant area of ​​Mathura district. It is alleged that the children got engaged again in the line to take prasadam in the religious ceremony, due to which the angry people beat them. Those beaten have been arrested. Police gave its information on Monday. Also Read – Thousands of years of broken tradition in Mathura, due to Corona virus, this year, the Kirori fair will be held in Govardhan

A clip was going viral on social media on Sunday, after which the matter came to cognizance. In the clip, only 10-12 years old children are being beaten with rope, both of them scream, scream, but no one is moving forward for help. It is being told that this case is on 24 July (Friday). However, the culprits have been arrested in the case. Also Read – Pregnant from rape, victim returning to medical center and brother kidnapped by accused

The District Child Rights Association has informed the UP State Child Protection Commission and District Child Welfare Committee about this incident. Narendra Parihar, district coordinator of CHILDLINE in Mathura said, “One of the victims is from the same village, while the other is the child of a migrant laborer who is currently out of touch.” Also Read – UP: 17-year-old injured daughter shot dead after grabbing arms from ex-military father, resulting in death

According to a statement given by one of the minors, “his only crime was that he was in line again to take ‘Prasad’, which angered some locals.” The accused Pawan Kumar and Sushil Kumar have been booked under Mant police station under section 342, section 323 (voluntarily injuring), 504 (breach of peace) and section 506 (criminal intimidation). Senior Superintendent of Police of Mathura Gaurav Grover said that the investigation of the case is going on.