Children lose almost one night of sleep a week because of social networks

10 year olds are losing the equivalent of a full night’s sleep a week from checking social media. As a consequence, they are sleeping worse and they have more risk of anxiety according to a recent investigation.

It is recommended that at this stage minors sleep about 10 hours a day. Lack of sleep at this age is linked to poor performance, poor mood, and serious health problems. But researchers from De Montfort University in Leicester (UK), found that elementary school children with greater use of social networks sleep an average of 8.7 hours per night.

The study, presented at British Science Festival in Leicester, recruited 60 10-year-old volunteers, all with access to social media, and 89% had their own cell phone. “It’s pretty scary when you think about the level of attention they’re getting,” the psychologist said in a news release. John Shaw, from University of Montfort and lead author of the study.

About 70% said they used social media for 4 hours or more every day. Around the 13% admitted that meant check them frequently “in the middle of the night” or “when I should be asleep.” The most used network was TikTokused by the 89% of the kids. A 57% assured to go to Instagramthe 17% used the forum Reddit and less than 2% agreed to Facebook.

Fear of missing out and being disconnected from your friends

For the analysis, the researchers asked the children what time did they go to bed, did they fall asleep, what time they woke up and questions to evaluate your rest. The more time they spent on social media, the worse their sleep quality.

In addition, it was evaluated the fear of schoolchildren to neglect this type of platform asking children how much they agreed with statements like “I feel disconnected from my friends when I’m not logged into social networks,” explains the Daily Mail.

The authors believe that this fear, known as FOMO, helps explain why more time on social networks is related to less sleep. “The fear of missing out, fueled by social media, is directly affecting their sleep. They want to know what their friends are doing, and if you are not online when something happens, it means that you are not participating”, he underlined Shaw.

“And can be a feedback loop” he added. “If you’re anxious, you’re more likely to be on social media, which will make you more nervous. And you’re looking at something that stimulates and delays sleep.”

Sleep disorders that are not treated can become chronic and lead to school or work failure, accidents, depression, and predisposition to health problems such as obesity and diabetes, experts say (Getty Images)

Children get enough sleep when they can fall asleep within 15 to 30 minutes of going to bed, wake up easily at the right time, and stay alert all day without the need for naps.

not getting enough sleep It can affect your school performance. Difficulty getting up in the morning, hyperactivity, depression, impatience, mood swings, impulse control problems, or aggressive behavior are signs linked to the lack of rest in minors.

Sleep disorders that are not treated can become chronic and give rise to school failure the work, accidents, depression, and predisposition to health problems such as obesity and diabetes, experts say.

Children are using social networks more than ever

Evidence has also pointed to behavioral problems, hyperactivity, inattention or depression among the consequences of abusing digital devices at these ages (Getty Images)

Previous studies have linked increased use of social media with lower life satisfaction. These effects occurred mainly in girls aged 11 to 13 years. It similarly occurred in 14- and 15-year-olds, according to a large British study.

Evidence has also pointed towards behavior problems, hyperactivity, inattention, or depression among the consequences of an abuse of digital devices at these ages.

Meanwhile, in much of the world the time of use of screens in minors, driven by the pandemic.

During 2020, children between the ages of 4 and 15 increased their use of social networks by up to 76%. Fortnite, Roblox and TikTok were the applications in which they spent the most time, according to a study of Spanish, American and English minors.

From the findings of this investigation it is also inferred that the children spent during that year a 23% more time con apps of video game, and 25% on video platforms online and a 49% more in apps Communication.

In Spain, if before only 15% of children used devices for more than 90 minutes a day, after confinement that percentage increased to 73%, according to another investigation by the Miguel Hernandez University and collected by EFE.

After evaluating data from 431 children and adolescents from 87 cities through an online questionnaire to their parents, 89% of parents they recognized emotional and behavioral changes in their children during that time.

