Children, not the elderly …. They will be given first corona vaccine, Health Minister gave big information in Sunday Samvaad

Coronavirus Vaccine in India: During the Sunday Dialogue program on Sunday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan gave many big information about the Corona vaccine. Along with this, he also informed the citizens about the danger of corona in cold days and during festivals. On the question of who will be given the corona vaccine first, the Health Minister said that the first vaccine in the country will be given to the Corona Warriors standing on the front line, who are at the highest risk of outbreak of the virus.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan answered many questions of the public in the Sunday Dialogue. Most questions came before the Health Minister regarding the Corona vaccine. He told that the vaccine will be distributed to the front line Corona Warriors in the country.

Along with this, the Health Minister also warned the public for cold and festivals. He said that crowding and being careless during festival days can be quite dangerous. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday urged people to stay away from large gathering and strictly follow the guidelines related to Kovid-19 during the coming festival season.

Also said that no religion or God asks people to crowd or show off on festivals. The minister requested the public to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones at home instead of going to melas and pandals during the upcoming festivals.

He said that fighting Kovid-19 is the first ‘religion’ of every person and being the health minister of the country, dealing with the virus and saving people’s lives at any cost is their ‘religion’.

He said, ‘Exceptional circumstances require extraordinary response. No religion or God says that you have to celebrate celebratoryly, for which you have to go to pandals, temples and mosques to pray. ‘

During the fifth episode of ‘Sunday Dialogue’, the Health Minister also discussed the possibility of increasing the spread of Corona virus infection during the winter season in online conversations with people on social media.

Harshvardhan said, “These viruses thrive more in the winter season and low humidity conditions. In view of this, even in the context of India, it would not be wrong to assume that the spread of corona virus infection in the cold weather can be seen. ‘