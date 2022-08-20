Chile: a survey reflected a majority rejection of the draft of the new Constitution

One of the slogans for the referendum on September 4 in Chile, to define the future of the next constitution (REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado)

A recent survey has found that the majority of Chileans oppose the changes reflected in the draft of the new Constitution of the country before next month’s referendum.

According to the Pulso Ciudadano survey, published late on Friday, around 45.8% of those surveyed plan to vote on September 4 against the Charter. Only 32.9% have assured that they will support the Constitutionwhile 15.7% are undecided.

The new Constitution was drafted in response to 2019-2020 mass protests against inequality and poor public services.

Nevertheless, the document failed to garner the support that many expectedprompting government allies to propose a series of changes to its most controversial points in a bid to influence next month’s vote.

A cotillion coffin says: “The funeral of the Constitution of 80” in a protest in favor of the Yes in the referendum on September 4 (REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado)

While supporters of the new Charter say that would strengthen social rights and protect the environment, critics warn it will discourage investment and slow economic growth.

Investors are closely watching the polls in the run-up to the vote. Chilean politics, including any news about the plebiscite, will be the main driver of moves in domestic bonds this month, according to a survey of Bloomberg News made to operators and analysts.

There are increasing signs that the Uncertainty over Chile’s Magna Carta could persist well beyond the referendumwhile President Gabriel Boric has promised to seek a new constitutional rewrite if the current proposal is rejected.

Meanwhile, Congress recently passed a bill that reduces the legislative majorities necessary to modify the current organic charter. Lawmakers are also pushing a proposal to give the president more leeway to lay the groundwork for a new constitution.

President Gabriel Boric in a file photograph (REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez)

Boric calls for “unity”

The Boric Administration, which has reiterated that both the option of approving and rejecting the Constitutional Charter are legitimate, he faces an accusation from the Comptroller General of Chile of having used public funds to encourage people to vote in favor.

This Saturday, Boric appealed to “unity” before the referendumone of the most crucial and polarized votes since the end of the dictatorship.

The commitment of the liberator Bernardo O’Higgins “of working tirelessly for the country, for the unity of the country, is something that in these moments where there is division, we have to rescue”assured the president in the south, in the commemoration of the birth of what is considered one of the “fathers of the Nation”

“It is in the unity of Chile where the best of Chileans and Chileans and the best of our country comes out,” added Boric.

The Citizen Pulse survey was applied to 2,089 people from August 16 to 19. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

The text of 388 articles and 178 pages of the proposed Constitution that will soon be submitted to a referendum in Chile has aroused such interest that in free distribution kiosks queues were seen as long of interested as in the opening of the first Ikea store in South America this week in Santiago.

More of 15 million Chileans are called to the polls on September 4 to decide whether they want to approve the new Constitution or maintain the current one, inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and partially reformed in democracy.

On this occasion the voting will be compulsory unlike the plebiscite of October 2020, when it was voluntary and the option of drafting a new constitution won by almost 80%, with more than half of the electoral roll.

Analysts warn that there is an unpredictable bag of voters, who has not gone to the polls since 2012, when suffrage became voluntary.

Before participating in O’Higgins’s birthday, Boric gave an interview on Radio Macarena in Chillán, 370 kilometers from the capital, and reiterated his commitment to “reform” the new text Yes, it ends up being approved.

Aerial view of Santiago, capital of Chile (gettyimages)

”I am going to consider it from a position of humility. There can be no winners and losers.”assured.

The new standard declares Chile a social state of law, compared to the secondary state of the current text, and enshrines rights such as universal public health, free education, better pensions and access to housing and water.

The character multinational government, presidential re-election, the justice system and the elimination of the Senate are some of the issues included in the text that generate more controversy.

With information from Europa Press

