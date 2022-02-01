Chile and Bolivia are measured at the height of La Paz with no margin of error to go to the World Cup: time, TV and formations

Bolivia and Chile face each other on Date 16 of the South American Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup

In the framework of date 16 of the South American Qualifiers, with the obligation to win to continue in the race for a ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022, the selections of Bolivia Y Chile his last chips will be played this Tuesday in the Hernando Siles Stadium peace. Both teams reach the penultimate round of the South American qualifying process with no room for error if they want to continue dreaming of playing in the next World Cup.

They are located in seventh and eighth place, respectively, with 16 and 15 points. These are two teams that need a miracle to reach one of the four qualifying spots or at least get into the playoff zone. So much The Red What The green depend on the poor results of Peru, Uruguay and Colombia to dream of qualifying.

And they don’t just need a win. If possible, they should also reduce their goal difference to at least conquer that fifth place in the standings that allows them to enter a playoff stage with a team from Asia as a last chance to qualify.

Chile and Bolivia come from losing in the Qualifiers.

By the side of Chile, come from a 2-1 loss against Argentina at home in Calama, 2,400 meters of altitude. Those led by the Uruguayan Martin Lasarte They wanted to surprise the albiceleste team but the strategy did not work. After the defeat, the Chilean team remained in Calama to train for the most challenging height of Peace.

The most noticeable drop The Red is the Edward Vargas, who was injured during the match against Argentina and joins the injured goalkeeper and captain Claudio Bravo, while the defenders will not be either Guillermo Maripan Y sebastian vegas by suspension.

While, Bolivia comes from losing a valuable opportunity to score against Venezuela. The cast directed by Cesar Farias was humiliated by Red wine with a 4-1 to forget and missed an unbeatable chance to climb positions. For the duel against the Chilean team, they will not have in the midfield with Leonel Justiniano, expelled in the last game. Everything indicates that his replacement could be Fernando Saucedo.

Bolivia have to take advantage of their home advantage in the match against The Red If you still dream of reaching world, especially since his next rivals, Colombia Y BrazilThey won’t let you down the easy way.

Possible formations:

Chile: Brayan Cortes; Paulo Diaz, Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Charles Aránguiz; Victor Davila, Marcelino Nunez, Alexis Sanchez; Ben Breretton. DT: Martin Lasarte.

Bolivia: Carlos Lampe; Diego Bejarano, Marc Enoumba, Jairo Quinteros, José Sagredo; Erwin Saavedra, Fernando Saucedo, Moises Villaroel, Juan Carlos Arce; Marcelo Martins and Victor Abrego. DT: Cesar Farias

Referee: Alexis Herrera (VEN)

Stadium: Hernando Siles Stadium (La Paz)

Hour: 16:00 local time / 20:00 GMT

17:00 Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile

16:00 Venezuela

15:00 Peru, Colombia and Ecuador

TV: TyC Sports

