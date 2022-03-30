Chile and Colombia will not play the World Cup in Qatar and the memes exploded

The memes about Chile and Colombia

The South American Qualifiers are over. Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay will play the World Cup in Qatar while Peru will go to the playoff who will face him in June against the winner of the clash between Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The team led by Ricardo Gareca the passage to that duel was assured this Tuesday after beating Paraguay and leave no chance Colombia already Chile. In social networks, users mocked the combined coffee grower and of the Roja.

In the case of Chilewill be the second world consecutive from which he is absent, after having failed in Russia 2018 despite having been two-time champion of America at the time. For this reason, many remembered Twitter the post that Arturo Vidal rHe made it in 2017 when he photographed his children sleeping. “Rest. Papa has to work to take Chile to the World Cup, ”the midfielder who now shines at Inter Milan had written. Users assure in his broms that the children are still resting and fear that they will never wake up.

There were also jokes directed at Colombiawhich sealed a failure in these playoffs since by proper names it was believed that those directed by Reinaldo Wheel they would get the ticket to Qatar. Finally, many Peruvians expressed their joy on social networks for what will be the great chance to go to the world through the playoffs, the same path he traveled in 2018 to reach Russia.

The best memes:

PHOTO: Via Twitter

