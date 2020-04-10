Chile doctors fear complacency over Covid-19 after initial successes

The country’s mortality cost from the sickness is low nevertheless frontline body of workers say public hospitals are unprepared for upward thrust in situations

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Chile has gained early plaudits for its coping with of the coronavirus catastrophe and boasts Latin The usa’s highest attempting out cost for the an an infection. Nevertheless effectively being staff on the frontline of the outbreak concern authorities are overestimating hospitals’ functionality to deal with severely unwell victims.

The country’s effectively being minister, Jaime Mañalich, has praised Chile’s effectively being gadget as “a number of the highest on the earth” and insisted that ample beds had been available for important victims.

Proceed learning…

