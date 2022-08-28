Chile is divided before the constitutional referendum and an uncertain panorama opens for the Boric government

The text of 388 articles and 178 pages of the proposed Constitution that will soon be submitted to a referendum in Chile has aroused such interest that it is available in free distribution kiosks. (Pablo Cozzaglio/AFP)

Chile needed profound changes and the reform of the Constitution that had left the dictatorship of General Pinochet was essential. That was the consensus that the country reached after the social outbreak of October 2019. After six months of the most important protests in Chilean history, the call to the Convention that would draft the new Magna Carta had 78% of votes in favor. Representatives from the most diverse sectors sat down to debate, no one was absent from the table and everything was on the menu. In between, the refreshing new government of Gabriel Boric that would accompany the process was elected with a large historical majority. Today, a week after the so-called “exit referendum”, the vote to approve or disapprove the new Constitution that came out of that whole process, the country is divided again and the polls show that the rejection would win. Something happened on this road and here too there is no consensus on what happened.

The hope of recovering that imprint of peaceful change that will make this prosperous country one that is also inclusive lies in the fact that the majority of the sectors, from the left to the right, represented in the current parliament they seem to have the will to continue the process of constitutional reform beyond the result of the referendum on September 4. “It will be necessary to agree on a formula with the National Congress, but there are less and less doubts in a transversal way that this has to be a call for a new process”, said this week the Minister of the Presidency, Giorgio Jackson.

The ban is already in force to publicize the results of the surveys, but on average there is a difference of 10 points in favor of Rejection. Although a final piece of work by the consultancy firm for the center-left electoral expert Pepe Auth narrows that margin and gives 53.6% to Rejection and 46.4% to Approval. It also points out that one of the problems in having more exact figures -and even one of the elements cited by those who are going to vote against- is that for the first time this type of voting is mandatory. Some 9.2 million Chileans are projected to vote. A figure higher than in the second presidential round in December, but which also entails a “vote anger” for the obligation of having to go to vote.

One of the most controversial points of the new constitution is the rights granted to the Mapuche. Héctor Llaitul, Mapuche activist leader, who is being investigated for crimes against State security, was arrested last week. Chilean Investigative Police/Distributed via REUTERS.

One of the most controversial issues of the new constitution of 178 pages, 388 articles and 57 transitory norms, is that the Chilean State defines itself as multinational, recognizes indigenous legal systems, “coordinated on an equal footing with the National Justice System” and incorporates the prior consent of indigenous peoples and nations in matters or matters that affect their rights. In reality, it focuses on a single people, that of the Mapuche in the south of the country who have been leading armed confrontations in the south of the country in recent years. The Araucanía area is militarized as a result of the violence exerted by groups of descendants of this ethnic group. Some of these actions were also transferred to Argentina and in both countries rejection of this attitude is majority.

“The different groups for the rejection they believe that plurinationality divides the country and creates a privileged group. That discourse has permeated much of the national debate, in a society where indigenous peoples have historically been made invisible, put out of public debate,” says Pamela Figueroa, from the University of Santiago and coordinator of the Nueva Constitución Observatory. The political scientist Carmen Le Foulon of the Center for Public Studies (CEP) maintains that what divides the population is not the indigenous issue but rather some specific aspects of the writing. “What is dividing are the specific issues of the implementation of plurinationality as understood by the Convention… There is no polarization in Chile between indigenous and non-indigenous peoples, it’s about giving privileges and to whom”, dice.

Despite the fact that the text of the constitution became an accidental best seller and that it is sold and given away both in official editions in bookstores and in street stalls, The vast majority of Chileans have more of a perception of what happened in the process than of the substance of the text. The rejection is rather based on unusual situations that occurred such as the a conventional who voted while taking a showerthe health rights activist who had to resign for having lied about his cancer diagnosis or those who they refused to wear masks despite the pandemic as an act of rebellion during the sessions.

The referendum on the text of the new Constitution is seen by many citizens as a vote on the approval of the government of Gabriel Boric. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

It is also perceived as a referendum regarding the six months of the government of Gabriel Boric which is seen as the main support for the approval of the Constitution. In November 2019, when he was still a deputy, Boric was one of the 11 signatories of the “Agreement for Peace and the New Constitution” which, at dawn and in the midst of a wave of social demonstrations, paved the way for the drafting of the new Magna Carta “Before taking office, the government tied the result of his management to the plebiscite: it was a mistake to constitutionalize his management in these months, because an association effect appears. People link the government with the result of the plebiscite”, explains Marco Moreno Pérez, director of the School of Government of the Central University. “What we technically call ‘relational voting’ appears: I evaluate the government based on the context of what is happening around me. Y On September 4, many people will go to evaluate the government”.

The text of the new constitution has at the same time very significant advances in caring for the environment and this excites large sections of the population. The word “nature” appears 36 times in the text. It proposes a representative democracy, with a parity perspective, the guarantee of social rights and with a strong environmental approach, pioneer in the region. If approved, it would be the first Constitution in the world that recognizes the climate crisis and points to the government as responsible for mitigation measures. It specifies it from the first article and in article 128 it is even more explicit: “It is the duty of the State to adopt actions to prevent, adapt and mitigate the risks, vulnerabilities and effects caused by the climate and ecological crisis.”

The writer Ariel Dorfman recalls in an opinion article published in various newspapers that on the day the referendum is held, September 4, It is the 52nd anniversary of the inauguration of President Salvador Allende.the first socialist who came to power constitutionally in the history of the world, and that this text of the new Constitution that is being voted for it is part of a long process that began back then. “It establishes a social and democratic State, emphasizing solidarity, participation, freedom and decentralization, daring to imagine a country with male/female parity, where the justice system serves everyone and not just the rich. It enshrines the right to abortion, health, water, housing, education and decent pension funds, and the need to exercise sovereignty over mineral resources. And, repeatedly, it emphasizes the defense of children and animals and the elderly, and even glaciers and rivers. It is a progressive, responsible, even tender vision of how to move towards a society that can meet the challenges of our turbulent times.”

Act in favor of the approval of the text of the new Constitution that has the support of environmental and feminist groups. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

In another similar article published in El País de Madrid, former Foreign Minister Heraldo Muñoz replied, reminding Dorfman and those who support the approval that “the constitutional process was full of unfortunate declarations and performances of some conventionalarmed with a refoundational spirit that generated reticence in the population, and it is rejected because doubts arose, even in center-left sectors, about norms related to plurinationality, the unity of the Statethe political system, checks and balances in a presidential system, judicial institutions”.

If what the polls indicate happens and the text is rejected, or even if it is approved by a small margin, there is already a basic consensus among most Chilean parties that the new constitution still needs a long revision process. It would finally be the Congress that ordered an unprecedented process that went through many improvisations. It is also likely that this triumph of “rejection” will reach the Boric government and the president will have to sacrifice more than one minister as a sign of reorganization. In this way, next week’s plebiscite becomes a new starting point, rather than arrival. Sooner or later, Chile will have a new constitution.

KEEP READING:

The Russian spy who posed as a Peruvian jeweler to get secrets from NATO

The war that Putin wanted to win in 72 hours is six months old and appears as the prologue to a deeper conflict