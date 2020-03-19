General News

Chile moves to postpone constitutional referendum amid coronavirus crisis

March 19, 2020
  • Vote set for 26 April inclined to be held in October
  • Govt exploits ‘state of catastrophe’ to clear protest paintings
Chilean lawmakers have voted to delay a much-anticipated referendum on a model new constitution as safety points throughout the coronavirus outbreak take precedence over politics.

The vote on rewriting the country’s Pinochet-era constitution was as soon as originally due to occur on 26 April – a date that the country’s effectively being ministry now predicts can be the highest of the virus outbreak inside the nation.

