Chile resumed the constituent talks without the presence of the government after weeks of frozen negotiations

Chile resumed this Friday constituent dialogue that the political parties carry in the National Congress after a week of frozen negotiations, this time without the presence of the executive at the table to decompress tensions with the opposition.

Convened at 10:00 local time at the headquarters of the former National Congress in Santiago, members of most of the parties with parliamentary representation met to direct the constitutional process, open and in the hands of the legislature after the past 4 of september a 62% of Chileans will reject in a historic plebiscite the proposal for a fundamental law emanating from a convention.

The decision of the administration headed by Gabriel Boric not participating in this meeting occurred after the right expressed its annoyance because, in its opinion, La Moneda closed non-existent agreements last week, later urging them to leave the space.

“I do not intend to guide Congress regarding the content of the agreement (…) What I hope will happen is that we have a new Convention, with clearer borders, that they have to define in the conversation that is taking place today in Congress”, said the Chilean head of state from his tour in the United States.

From his perspective, the process should contemplate “perhaps shorter terms, taking into account previous experience; and with the support of the committee of experts or of people who contribute to making the discussion easier and more digestible for everyone”.

In the same line, Boric outlined the need to achieve a Magna Carta with more general definitions than the previous proposal, which “does not have to address each of the identity demands that exist in society.”

The president’s remarks were considered by some sectors of the ruling party as a nod to the opposition, which days before spoke of establishing “borderlines or limits” that would frame the drafting of the new Constitution.

For his part, the president of the Senate and member of the Socialist Party (PS), Alvaro Elizaldepointed out last Thursday the need for a broad dialogue.

“We are in the process of dialogue to generate a better climate and, as we pointed out, no one can be excluded, no one should be excluded from the dialogue process for the new Constitution, no political actor and, by the way, not even the Government”, declared.

The Chilean constituent process It crystallized after the massive wave of protests that shook the country at the end of 2019, a string of demonstrations throughout the entire territory that left thousands injured, hundreds of eye mutilations due to the action of State agents and thirty deaths. .

As an institutional solution to the crisis, the parties gave way to a Constitutional Convention that operated for a year, whose final proposal was rejected in a plebiscite and left Congress as the leading actor to give continuity to the change of the fundamental law inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and partially reformed in democracy.

