Chile says it is preparing to go to Qatar 2022 despite the fact that FIFA is still analyzing its complaint against Ecuador for the inclusion of Byron Castillo

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has not yet resolved the complaint filed by Chile regarding the nationality of Byron Castilloselected from Ecuador. Chile, who tries to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on the table hopes that the FIFA ruling will be favorable for his team, so They are already working on the logistics that allow them to travel to Qatar.

The president of the Chilean National Professional Football Association (ANFP), paul miladHe said in a recent interview that: “We have to wait for the collection of all the data that FIFA has requested. It was positive that they accepted the complaint by the disciplinary court and not by the ethics courtbecause it can dictate punishment processes and has the autonomy for what comes next”.

Milad also said that they hope that FIFA will reach a decision as soon as possible and I reiterate that they are working “ in case it is favorable for Chile, in the logistics to advance in a process that is presented ”, he added.

In a conversation with Infobaethe lawyer of Byron Castillo, Jose Massu, said that “there is a zero percent chance that Ecuador will be sanctioned and the player as well.” According to the lawyer, “those documents that Chile has are not evidence, are indications that have never been processed in a trial. FIFA does not have civil registry or prosecutorial capacity. If someone alleges that an act is false, they have to prove it in a criminal trial,” Massú commented.

At the beginning of May, it became known that FIFA would investigate Chile’s complaint against Ecuador due to Castillo’s nationality. According to the Chilean entity, Byron Castillo, who plays for Barcelona in Guayaquil, was born on July 25, 1995 in the Colombian city of Tumaco, and not in General Villamil Playas, Ecuador, on November 10, 1998..

The first rumors about the nationality of the player Byron Castillo began in 2017, when he was separated, as a precaution, from the Ecuadorian U20 team that played the World Cup in South Korea.

Once the complaint was made public, the FEF also joined and left its position on the controversy that arose in the final stretch for the World Cup. “Given the unfounded rumors spread to public opinion, with the clear objective of destabilizing the Ecuadorian Football Federation, we hereby categorically reject any attempt by those who intend to prevent their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.which was obtained legitimately on the field and respecting all the principles and values ​​that emanate from sport, as well as all legal regulations in force in the Ecuadorian State and international sports law”, was the first part of the statement from the Ecuadorian federation.

“ In relation to our national team, Mr. Byron Castillo, we must be emphatic that the footballer is an Ecuadorian citizen for all legal purposes both in the civil and sports spheres, being duly registered with the competent national authority and having all the national documentation in order, “they added.

It should be noted that Ecuador qualified for the World Cup after finishing fourth in the standings with 26 points. Although Chile only added 19 units (finished in 7th place), the intention of this ANFP claim would be for its team to attend Qatar, something that would be possible if Ecuador loses all the points it earned in the eight games. of the Qualifiers that Castillo was present.

“In Ecuador there was never a criminal trial against Byron Castillo, despite the fact that there was always this controversy about whether or not he was Ecuadorian. It is a birth certificate of a homonym, which is not even spelled the same, since it is Bayron Javier Castillo, when the player’s name is Byron David Castillo”, explained Massú.

