Chile: supporters and opponents of a new Constitution clashed in the middle of a day of mobilizations

Supporters and opponents of the proposal for a new Constitution in Chile clashed this Sunday in downtown Santiago after two opposing marches coincided in the final stretch of a campaign where tension escalates over the constitutional plebiscite that will take place next Sunday, September 4.

A march of cyclists in favor of approving the new Magna Carta reached Plaza Italia, the epicenter of the protests since October 2019, and crossed paths with another organized by people from the countrysidewho on horseback and in carriages expressed his rejection of the proposal.

In the central roundabout of the capital, both groups shouted at each other, stones were thrown at each other and some riders even whipped the cyclists.

According to a video broadcast by local television channels, one of the horse-drawn carriages ran over several cyclists when it galloped into the march of supporters of the Constitution.

The president of the Commons party, Marco Velarde, which is part of the ruling Broad Front, condemned what happened on social networks. “In the last stretch of the campaign, this level of violence cannot escalate,” he alleged on his Twitter social network account.

On Saturday night, in a public act for the “I approve” option to the new Constitution, held in the coastal city of Valparaíso, a supposedly artistic intervention was carried out in which a person removed a Chilean flag from another’s anus.

The act was recorded and shared on social networks, generating great controversy and rejection by the ruling party, the opposition, society in general and LGBTI organizations. From the government they indicated that they denounced the fact before the Prosecutor’s Office.

The events occurred in the last weekend of the campaign before next Sunday’s plebiscite, in which 15 of the almost 20 million inhabitants in Chile are called to the polls with a mandatory vote to validate or not the proposal for a new Constitution.

In November 2019, after a night of absolute disorder, the political forces reached an agreement – in which the current president Gabriel Boric played a relevant role when he was an opposition deputy to the government of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022) – to call a plebiscite on the Constitution. More than 78% of Chileans were inclined to change the current text and decided in October 2021 that the body in charge of drafting the new one would be a convention of 155 members elected just for that job.

Despite initial enthusiasm, the constitutional convention was losing adherents due to internal friction and several scandals that splashed a list of constituents linked to the social outbreak.

Dozens of people attended the closing of the campaign for the “Approval” of the new Constitution, in the Plaza Victoria in Valparaíso (EFE / Adriana Thomasa)

The latest polls revealed that the option of rejecting the new text would prevail, with a difference of more than 10 pointswhich declares Chile a social State of law and enshrines fundamental rights.

The plurinational character of the State, the justice system or the elimination of the Senate are some of the issues included in the text that generate the most controversy, although there is an agreement between the left-wing forces to modify it in case the “I Approve” wins.

In case of rejection of the text, the current Magna Carta will continue to govern, drawn up during the Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990) but reformed dozens of times after the return to democracy.

With information from AFP

