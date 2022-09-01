Chile, the day after

Gabriel Boric (REUTERS / Luisa González)

One day this process will be studied as an example of how things should not be done, since a majority of 78% gave its approval to a new constitution in October 2020 and within two years that support is reduced to more or less half, to which is added that, since the outbreak of the previous year, Chileans have had several elections and in each one, the voters have had different results and messages, a kind of electoral lottery.

The entry plebiscite was special as a votesince the pandemic meant that older voters did not go to the polls in the expected number, and as a lesson for the future, to better legitimize themselves, everything related to constitutional reforms should have high participation quorums, since in that chance only about half turned out to vote.

This process demonstrated that the supposed Chilean exceptionality does not exist in relation to the rest of Latin America.. To Chile he bequeathed uncertaintywhich was installed from the beginning, and with the collaboration of the Piñera government, parties and Congress, who abdicated their constitutional responsibilities, opening the way to this experience.

The issue is what happens the day after, since Chile will dawn divided and polarized, just as it is now. The question to answer is the classic What to do? The answer is that errors cannot be repeated for any reason of the previous process, and that any solution must defend and strengthen democracy and the republic, that is, exactly what was in danger.

The defeat of the proposal would be an indication that they do not want to repeat that failure, so the only path that gives security is respect for the rule of law, and the law provides that if the rejection wins, the current constitution is maintained, that is, , that in the process that is ending there was only a delegation from the constituent power, which now returns to Congress. In this regard, there is nothing to discuss. The only big problem is the very bad opinion that citizens have of this political class, and in a transversal way that reaches all parties.

Members of the Constituent Assembly formally debate motions for a new Constitution, in Santiago, Chile (REUTERS/Iván Alvarado/File)

The new Congress was elected together with Boric, and it is up to him to address the constitutional issues that remain pending, and the serious method is to do it in the exact opposite way to what has failed, that is, collaboration instead of confrontation. As the other process began with violence, this threat is presented like a sword of Damocles, but the democratic institutions must respond with the force of the law, that is, reject street violence, which, in the new context, is in in any case, temporary and limited in scope.

The great pending issue is what to do with the frustration and anger of broad sectors, due to situations of inequality, which may be a false narrative since Chile has been successful in reducing poverty, but nevertheless it is installed in large sectors. That is the reality and now, Congress must focus on finding a solution to access the Welfare State to which it aspires, which should not be seen with fear, but as evidence of the post-Pinochet capitalist modernizing success, including the market.

Beginning in the 1990s, with a consensus on democracy and the market, Chile had some of the best years in its history. Today, alchemy is finding an agreement that allows generating resources and public policies to finance what is desired, seriously and graduallyrequiring for this a growing economy, now with the additional requirement of greater equality.

The path, therefore, can take the form of a Pact for Chile, to which all the forces that wish to attend attend, and that leaves out those who otherwise do not wish to be there, that is, anti-democratic forces. A rejection victory opens up the possibility of a grand negotiation, which may complicate the executive’s governability, as the Boric administration has rapidly deteriorated, as well as having tied its fate to the approval option. Therefore, the negotiation scenario is going to take place in an institutional context where the government still has three and a half years left. Will that scenario be explored? Is Boric born to do it as president?

This national agreement requires broad alliances for a constitutional reform for all and not just one group, and therefore an important role for the now irrelevant political center. If Boric turns to social democratic moderation and a new leftist coalition, he can save the government from him, although this will probably bring about the breakdown of his Broad Front and his almost certain withdrawal from the Communist Party.

There are issues that should be included, yes or yes, since their historical moment has arrived. It is -for example- the case of decentralization and regionalization of the country, but as a mechanism of integration and not separation, unlike what is approved in the Convention. Also, something pending and necessary such as the country’s multiculturalism, that constitutional recognition of their original peoplesas it exists in some of the best democracies in the world, within the Chilean nation, and not the separatism of the plurinationality that was submitted to a plebiscite.

As a philosophy, this Pact must look strategically at the 21st century, and not at the issues of 1973 and the subsequent dictatorship, integrating into the constitution the realities created by a set of transformations that have occurred in Chile and the world. It is a tribute to the economic and social success of the country, in a predominance of the narrative of truth and not the false story that says that (almost) nothing positive has happened in the country in recent decades.

Sebastián Piñera, former president of Chile (EFE/ Marcelo Segura/ Presidency of Chile)



A State is required that aspires not to a transition but to a Quality Democracy, where institutions not only function, but do so in good shape; a system that must welcome and accept changes, including those that take place in the market as the best allocator of resources. What must be understood is that we are talking about an economy, but not about a market society, since in a democracy the financial should not be the only thing to consider, as there are areas of social life where other factors are what predominate, starting with ethics.

In Chile today there is violence, anomie, but there has also been an expansion of consumption and social mobility, and those who have it clearer are the many Latin Americans who arrive as migrants. There is also an excess of individualism and different types of insecurities and fears, including those suffered by the victims of the insurrection in Araucanía.

The plebiscite does not clear up the constitutional issue, but it does make it clear that it is not appropriate to repeat the previous process, which should be said as many times as necessary, since Boric is wrong in asking for a new Convention, which is not appropriate, neither legal nor politically. And since there is no consensus, what is recommended is the only path that is 100% consistent with the rule of law, democracy and republican institutions, and this is rooted today in Congress.

Already installed questions remain pending, for which the path is the constitution as a home for all, and not the repetition of a convention that imposes the political program of a sector to the entire country. The Congress will decide whether to name a Commission of Experts, which will provide what was not in the convention, that is, knowledge of what a constitution is and what it is not, and the willingness to seek agreements with what is typical of democracy, as the only form of government that ensures the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The term should not exceed nine months, and a final plebiscite should allow the electorate to manifest itself as sovereignwithout reaching into the ballot box via parity or reserved seats, only through the essential equality of being all citizens, and that all votes have the same value.

Let us remember that the violence of October 2019 occurred in the same month in which more than a million people took to the streets to peacefully ask for a better democracy, and shortly before two large global meetings had to be suspended, in which Chile was going to be campus. The course was changed for a decade, partly lost, where the country was expected to approach the per capita income of Portugal in the coming years. The lost path was by decision of the Chileans and it is also their decision to return to public policies that generate success and not those that always fail. Looking at what has happened, Ayn Rand must be found absolutely right when she wrote that “You can ignore reality, but you cannot ignore the consequences of having ignored reality”.

For this new stage of the country, of broad agreements to have a Constitution that looks to the 21st century and whose rules are a factor of unity, it remains to be seen what is ignored, that is, what led to the Convention and why Pinera offered something that was not was being requested. Learning has been hard, but looking to the future can be done with “optimism and faith” as the song says, and the path of the Pact for Chile, is personally, what I have always believed and postulated. Everything is already said. It only remains for the sovereign people to speak.

And let him be heard.

