Chile will insist with the claim to leave Ecuador out of the World Cup and will appear before the TAS

Chile is the only team that Byron Castillo faced twice for Qatar 2022 Qualifying

FIFA announced this Friday in a statement that it decided to “close the disciplinary procedure” that it undertook against Ecuador in the event of a possible misalignment of Byron Castillo, without indicating any penalty. The case was opened in mid-May after the accusation of Chilewho claimed the points in the Qualifying duels against The Tri, that the footballer in question was Colombian. Despite the latest ruling, from the Chilean soccer association (ANFP) they anticipated that they will continue with the claim.

Lawyer Eduardo Carlezzoin charge of the case, confirmed in a brief talk with local media that they are not satisfied with the resolution of FIFA: “We just received the result, now we must request the fundamentals and FIFA has already received that request. We hope by the end of next week to have the arguments and understand why it was rejected.”

The big problem against the Brazilian jurist is time, since in November the World Cup 2022 and its objective is that Chile Get enough points to replace Ecuador in the Group A in which there are also the selections of Senegal, the Netherlands and Qatar.

“I remain convinced that we can sell everything until September or maybe before. The TAS has failed in other cases when the matter needs urgency and now there is no issue that needs more urgency than this and we hope that they will fail as quickly as possible.Carlezzo said. It should be noted that, in case of appeal, he should first do so before a FIFA committee and then, if he does not get what he is looking for, he could go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FIFA announced on Friday in a statement that it has decided to “close the disciplinary procedure” that it had undertaken against Ecuador in the case of a possible improper alignment of Byron Castillo (AFP)

Although Chile is waiting to hear FIFA’s arguments to dismiss its complaint, the lawyer was sure: “The game is open. We will continue to investigate and look for more evidence. We don’t have a second of doubt that the player was born in Colombia.”, adding: “From the other side we have not heard any solid explanation. The media circus ends if the player had explained where he was born and the whole issue (…) Our main enemy is that the organization of the World Cup is ongoing. We managed to get too much documentation.”

The complaint filed by the ANFP before the FIFA was for “use of false certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality” of Byron Castillo, considering that he was born in Colombia. For its part, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) He rejected the accusations and had assured in a statement that the player is “duly registered with the competent legal authority” and that he has “all the national documentation in order.”

Byron Castillo, who was presented today as a new reinforcement for León de México, defended Ecuador in eight games of the Qualifiers, in which his team won 14 points: draws against Argentina (1-1) and Chile (0-0), in the victories against Venezuela (1-0), Chile (2-0), Bolivia (3-0) and Paraguay (2-0) and in the defeats against the Guarani team (3-1) and Uruguay (1-0) . Gustavo Alfaro’s team finished fourth place and obtained their ticket to Qatar.

