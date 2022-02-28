Chilean failed and direct red: a footballer was expelled after knocking out his rival in the Polish league

The Chilean who ended in a knockout in Poland

the romanian defender Bogdan Tiru became one of the protagonists of the match between the Jagiellonia Bialystok and the Warta Ponzán of the first division of Polish football after being sent off 24 minutes into the first half for executing an unfortunate pirouette that endangered one of his rivals.

The 1-1 draw that sentenced the duel was left in the background after the action that took place in the visiting team’s area. With the score still clean, those led by former Polish footballer Piotr Nowak had one of the first chances to score with a free kick from the left wing.

However, those chances to convert the first goal ended in a red card for one of their own, when Tiru took a rebound and made a Chilean that ended in the worst way: she knocked out her rival.

The midfielder fell unconscious on the field of play

It was 22 minutes into the first half, no difference was made and Jagiellonia could take advantage of a free kick to surprise Ponzán. Przemysław Mystkowski threw a poor cross into the area that led to a rebound and a second play. It was there when Bodgan Tiru tried to perform a Chilean a few meters from the small area without imagining that he was going to end up hitting Michal Kopczynski’s head instead of the ball.

The 29-year-old midfielder fell to the grass totally unconscious by the impact and automatically several soccer players from both teams went to help him. Even the person responsible for the action stayed with him very worried.

Once Kopczynski was helped to his feet by the medical staff, next to him, the referee of the match Damian Kos decided to show him the red card directly to the 27-year-old central defender, understanding that it was a clearly dangerous action.

Kopczynski, meanwhile, had to be helped out of the field of play and the middle GOL24 from Poland reported that It ended with a septum rupture after the blow received.

Tiru saw the red card after the unfortunate action

The game continued, and despite having one less player, the local team could even the score in the second half after Warta Ponzán’s goal that opened the match at 63 minutes. Two later, it was Tomáš Přikryl who scored to declare the final result (1-1).

With the distribution of pointsJagiellonia climbed to 11th place in the Polish league with 29 points in 23 games played. Ponzan, on the other hand, remains in thirteenth position with 24 units, two points from the relegation zone.

